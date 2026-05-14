Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State has warned politicians and their supporters against violence ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections, following the party’s decision to abandon the consensus candidate selection option after internal disagreements.

In a statewide broadcast on Wednesday, Mr Yahaya said efforts by the APC Elders’ Committee and the party’s state executive to unite aspirants behind consensus candidates had failed.

“Some weeks ago, with the support of the APC Elders’ Committee and the State Executive Committee, we made a spirited attempt to explore the consensus option,” the governor said.

The move reportedly followed opposition from key party figures, including former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, who rejected the arrangement said to favour Jamilu Gwamna.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Former Gombe governor and senator representing Gombe Central, Danjuma Goje, also reportedly opposed the consensus plan after being excluded from the arrangement.

Mr Yahaya said the party would now conduct direct primaries in line with Section 87(2) of Nigeria’s Electoral Act.

Security concerns

The governor said maintaining peace in Gombe remained critical as political activities intensify ahead of the primaries.

He warned that security agencies had been directed to prevent any attempt to exploit the process to incite unrest.

“Like in every electoral contest, there are unpatriotic politicians and conflict entrepreneurs who seek to hide behind the upcoming primary elections to stoke chaos and conflict,” he said.

ALSO READ: APC picks consensus candidates for 2027 Gombe elections

Mr Yahaya added that anyone found disrupting public peace before, during or after the primaries would be prosecuted.

Political significance

The development signals growing internal tensions within Gombe APC as influential political actors compete for control ahead of future electoral contests.

Mr Yahaya, who enters the final year of his administration on 29 May, urged party stakeholders to prioritise the state’s stability over personal ambitions.

He also reminded residents that Gombe has largely maintained peace since its creation in 1996 despite broader insecurity challenges in Nigeria’s North-east.