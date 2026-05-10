The National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) on Sunday urged the Federal Government, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and fuel suppliers to urgently address the ongoing Jet A1 fuel crisis, warning that the situation is posing growing risks to airline operations and passenger safety.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the union said persistent fuel supply disruptions have continued to affect flight operations nationwide, forcing airlines to adjust schedules, delay departures and reduce route frequencies amid mounting operational costs.

NAAPE President, Bunmi Gindeh, said the situation has become a major safety concern, particularly for flight crew members facing extended duty hours due to operational disruptions linked to fuel shortages.

“The persistent disruptions to flight schedules occasioned by the Jet A1 supply shortfall have resulted in significant extensions of crew duty time beyond planned parameters,” he said.

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“Fatigue impairs cognitive function, slows reaction time, and, most dangerously, erodes situational awareness,” he added.

According to the union, fatigue management remains a critical global aviation safety issue because prolonged work cycles can affect judgement, communication and emergency response capacity during flight operations.

NAAPE also warned that the economic impact of the fuel crisis is placing additional strain on airlines and aviation workers.

“Grounded or delayed aircraft generate no revenue, yet fixed operational costs persist. The strain often filters down to aviation workers through delayed salaries, reduced welfare conditions, and rising workplace stress,” Mr Gindeh noted.

The warning comes amid growing pressure across Nigeria’s aviation industry over rising Jet A1 prices and supply constraints.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported extensively on how the aviation fuel crisis continues to affect airline operations and passenger experience across the country through delays, cancellations, schedule disruptions and operational adjustments by carriers.

Most recently, on 8 May, Rano Air announced the temporary suspension of some of its routes, citing the more than 300 per cent increase in Jet A1 prices and worsening operational costs.

The airline said the development had placed “enormous pressure” on its operations, forcing it to scale back services on affected routes because some routes had become “extremely challenging and commercially unsustainable.”

Other domestic operators, including Air Peace, United Nigeria Airlines and Ibom Air, have also repeatedly raised concerns over rising aviation fuel costs, warning that the situation is threatening the sustainability of airline operations.

Industry operators say aviation fuel remains the single largest cost component for airlines in Nigeria, accounting for as much as 40 per cent of operating expenses in some cases, significantly above global averages.

Although the Federal Government previously intervened after airlines threatened operational shutdowns over soaring fuel prices, operators say the underlying supply and pricing challenges remain unresolved.