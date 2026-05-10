Top table tennis nations — Japan, Korea Republic, Germany, and France — headline the elite contingent set to compete at the 2026 WTT Contender Lagos, scheduled for 19–24 May at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The Lagos event is one of the 10 WTT Contender Series tournaments listed for 2026 and is widely regarded as one of the most vibrant and colourful stops on the calendar.

Beyond the powerhouse nations, top-ranked players from Denmark, USA, India, Portugal, Romania, Cameroon, Benin Republic, Belgium, Canada, Togo, Netherlands, Ghana, Wales, Egypt, Italy, Chile, Slovenia, and host nation Nigeria will battle for a share of the $100,000 prize purse across five days of competition.

Interest in the Lagos tournament continues to grow yearly, with players drawn to its energetic atmosphere and the warm hospitality that has become synonymous with the event.

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According to Local Organising Committee (LOC) chairman, Adesoji Tayo, the tournament has become a showcase of elite-level table tennis in Africa:

“We are excited to host this prestigious event, one that not only highlights elite table tennis in Africa and beyond but also underscores Nigeria’s growing influence on the global sporting stage. Coming on the heels of the centenary anniversary of table tennis in London, Lagos is proud to welcome athletes eager to compete with passion and precision.”

He reaffirmed Lagos’ readiness: “Nigeria’s commercial hub is prepared to deliver an unforgettable experience filled with energy, culture, and top-tier table tennis. As one of the most popular tournaments on the WTT calendar, the Contender Lagos continues to raise the bar in organisation and hospitality, offering athletes and fans a truly unique atmosphere.”

This year’s edition will feature the return of former champions alongside a stellar line-up of competitors, further cementing the growing prestige of the Lagos event.

The WTT Contender Series serves as a vital bridge between grassroots development and elite competitions such as WTT Champions. It provides a pathway for players to earn ITTF World Ranking points and offers opportunities for emerging talent. The Lagos tournament will feature: Men’s and women’s singles (32-player main draw per gender); Men’s and women’s doubles (16 pairs per gender) and Mixed doubles (8 pairs).