A 50-year-old mother in Anambra State has been arraigned before the Anambra Children, Sexual and Gender-based Violence Offences Court in Awka for allegedly assaulting her two adopted children with an electric cable.

The woman, Nonye Ezenwanne, is facing a charge of wilfully inflicting physical injury on two minors.

During her arraignment on Thursday, Ms Ezenwanne pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police prosecutor Chinyere Okechukwu told the court that the defendant committed the offence on 28 April at Block 8, MTI Housing Estate, Fegge in Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State.

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“That you, Nonye Eucharia Ezenwanne, wilfully inflicted physical injury on your adopted children, (name withheld), six, and (name withheld), four, with wire; and you thereby committed an offence,” the prosecutor said.

Ms Okechukwu, an inspector, said that the offence contravened Section 4(1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibitions and Protections) Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria 2017.

The Chief Magistrate, U.E. Onochie, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with a surety in like sum.

Mrs Onochie adjourned the case until 19 August for a report of compliance.

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Not the first time

This is not the first time minors would be maltreated or assaulted by their parents or guardians in Anambra.

In February, a woman, Osinachi Edeh, allegedly assaulted a teenage girl – who was her house maid – with a hot electric iron in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The police have since arrested the 28-year-old suspect, while the Anambra State Government has continued to vow justice for the assaulted girl.

(NAN)