The Federal High Court in Calabar, Cross River State, has sentenced a 55-year-old man, Etteokon Ntuen, to one year’s imprisonment for harbouring a 15-year-old girl for sexual exploitation.

The judge, L. I. Ojukwu, sentenced Mr Ntuen on 30 April and ordered him to pay N300,000 compensation to the victim and issue a written apology to her.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), which prosecuted the case, disclosed this in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

According to the agency, the convict deceived the victim’s parents by claiming he would take her to Lagos for schooling. Instead, he harboured her in Calabar, Cross River, where she was sexually exploited.

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NAPTIP said the offence contravenes Section 13(2)(b) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act, 2015.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how a Family Court in Cross River recently sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl.