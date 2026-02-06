The Anambra Government has said that justice will be served in the case of an alleged attack on a JSS3 student of Community Secondary School, Agulu, Miracle Amah, by her guardian, Osinachi Edeh.

The incident, which happened on 3 February in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra, became public the next day, 4 February, when Miracle came to school, with fresh burns all over her body, prompting the school authorities to invite the guardian for interrogation.

The student was reported to have narrated the incident to her teacher, saying: “I used my aunt’s phone to call my cousin, but accidentally dialled a wrong number.

“I did not know that my aunt overheard the call and accused me of calling a male friend.

“When I tried to explain, she refused to believe me and later told another relative that I had started keeping boyfriends.

“She threatened me with a knife to force me to confess that I have a boyfriend.

“When I insisted on being innocent, she heated a pressing iron and inflicted burns on my face, breasts and other parts of my body.”

Reacting to the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Awka, the Commissioner for Education, Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, gave assurance that justice would be served in the matter.

Ms Chuma-Udeh, a professor, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to child protection, adding that the incident would not be swept under the carpet.

According to her, the safety and welfare of children remain a priority of the Governor Charles Soludo administration.

She vowed that the suspect would face the full weight of the law if found culpable.

“The state government will not tolerate the abuse of children under any circumstances,” the commissioner said.

NAN reports that the police have since waded into the case involving Ms Edeh’s detention, while investigations are ongoing.