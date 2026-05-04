The Ebonyi State Government has lifted the over three months curfew imposed on Amasiri community, following the violent boundary clash and killings in Okporojo, Edda Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was announced after a state security council meeting presided by Governor Francis Nwifuru in Abakaliki on Monday.

The curfew was imposed in February 2026 following deadly boundary disputes between Amasiri in Afikpo Local Government and Okporojo in Edda, in which four people were beheaded.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Yetunde Kolawole, Director of the State Security Service in Eboni said the lifting order was 100 per cent as schools and hospitals had also been opened in the affected communities.

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Mrs Kolawole noted that despite the lifting of the curfew, security personnel would still be operating in the area to ensure that peace was fully restored.

Justice Ben Odo, the state attorney general and commissioner for justice, said the state council decided to lift the curfew after the communities showed remorse.

Mr Odoh said the state council had rejected the bill seeking to remove Amasiri Development Centre from the 64 centres in the state.

(NAN)