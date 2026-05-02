Alex Agwanwor, the chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Rivers State, has called for the immediate termination of the contributory pension scheme in the state.

Mr Agwanwor made the call while speaking at the 2026 Workers Day celebration in Port Harcourt.

The NLC chairman raised concerns over alleged lack of transparency in the scheme’s operational guidelines, and government’s failure to fulfill its counterpart funding.

He further said that the state government had failed to constitute a pensions board, and ensure retirees’ enrollment into the scheme.

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Mr Agwanwor stated that the contributory pension scheme had failed to protect the interest of Rivers workers.

“It is our humble appeal that the scheme should be terminated and reversed to the traditionally defined benefit scheme,” he said.

The NLC official urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers to address the issue of exclusion of some local government workers from the verification portal, and the resultant stoppage of their monthly salaries.

“We are also asking for speedy domestication of the federal government’s reviewed peculiar service allowances.

“This will help to cushion the effect of the economic challenges currently faced by workers,” he said.

The chairman commended the Fubara administration for its commitment to infrastructure upgrade and workers welfare.

He pledged the continued commitment of Rivers workers to support the policies and programmes of the government.

(NAN)