The Independent Hajj Reporters (HR) has called on the federal government and state governments to introduce urgent support measures, including possible subsidy arrangements, for Hajj air carriers following the sharp rise in aviation fuel prices.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammed, the organisation warned that the soaring cost of Jet A1 fuel poses a serious threat to the successful airlift of Nigerian pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj.

The group aligned with concerns raised by aviation stakeholders, noting that the situation could disrupt operations if immediate intervention is not implemented.

“Available industry data shows that the rising cost of aviation fuel has created a major financial strain on airlines engaged for the 2026 Hajj. Without timely intervention, the operation could face severe disruptions,” Mr Muhammed said.

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He cited stakeholders under the aegis of Concerned Aviation Stakeholders, led by Bukalti Gamawa, who had earlier warned that airlines may be forced to operate at a loss due to the spike in fuel prices.

“Many of the airlines will rely on leased aircraft, and with the current fuel price increase on both legs of the journey, much of their projected margins have been wiped out. In some cases, operators may be flying at break-even or loss,” he stated.

Mr Muhammed noted that while the federal government no longer provides direct subsidies for Hajj, the current realities require an urgent policy response to safeguard the exercise.

He noted that Indonesia and Pakistani governments recently agreed to pay the differences in air ticket for their 2026 Hajj pilgrims after the increase in airfare owing to the corresponding rise in Jet Fuel.

“ The alternative option could have been an increase in hajj fare, which is practically not feasible at the moment, with a few days to the commencement of airlifts

“The government should consider targeted interventions such as fuel pricing support, forex access, or strategic supply arrangements for Hajj flights. This is necessary to prevent a situation where either airlines withdraw or pilgrims bear excessive cost increases,” Mr Muhammed said.

He warned that Hajj fares may rise sharply if the burden is transferred to pilgrims.

“When contracts were signed, Jet A1 sold at about ₦1,000 per litre locally. Today, prices have climbed to nearly ₦3,000 per litre across major departure centres. This represents a significant deviation from initial projections,” he said.

Mr Muhammed further explained that a single flight consuming about 70,000 litres of fuel could now incur an additional cost exceeding ₦100 million, depending on location.

He also highlighted the challenge of return flights, noting that aviation fuel prices in Saudi Arabia have more than doubled.

“Even if domestic interventions address outbound flights, airlines still face high fuel costs in dollars for return operations. This creates a double financial burden that must be addressed holistically,” he said.

Mr Muhammed urged coordinated action among government agencies, regulators, airlines and fuel suppliers to ensure a smooth and successful 2026 Hajj operation.

Ibrahim Muhammed

National Coordinator

For: Independent Hajj Reporters