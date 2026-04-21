The Abia State Government says it has reached an advanced stage of discussions with the Nigerian Railway Corporation for the construction of a new train station in Umuahia.

The Commissioner for Information in Abia, Okey Kanu, disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting in Umuahia.

Mr Kanu said the proposed train station would be located adjacent to the Umuahia Central Bus Terminal and would feature an integrated urban rail corridor with commercial and retail activities aimed at boosting business growth in the area.

According to him, some access roads would also be constructed to improve connectivity to the station and surrounding communities.

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The commissioner further disclosed that the state government, through the Umuahia Capital Development Authority, had intensified efforts to relocate traders from the Isi-Gate area of the city to the newly developed Relief Market at Afara.

He said that all arrangements for the relocation had been concluded, adding that compensation had been fully paid to affected landowners, while perimeter fencing of the new site was in progress.

On infrastructure, Mr Kanu noted that the Umuahia Central Bus Terminal had been completed and was ready for commissioning.

He added that all supporting infrastructure for the Umuahia Green Bus Service Scheme, including charging stations, ticketing points, junction improvement works and bus shelters across the city, had been put in place.

Mr Kanu expressed optimism that the bus terminal and green transport system would position Umuahia among leading cities in Nigeria, with modern public transportation infrastructure.

He also said that the Greater Aba Development Authority had completed several projects ready for inauguration and listed the projects to include roads and a newly constructed daily market.

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According to him, the projects were expected to boost economic activities and support the state’s economic transformation agenda.

He further announced that the state government, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Housing, had concluded arrangements for the groundbreaking of a Federal Housing Authority estate in Umuahia.

Mr Kanu said that the project was aimed at expanding access to affordable housing and promoting sustainable urban development.

He said that the groundbreaking ceremony would hold on Tuesday at the project site located along the Umuahia–Uzuakoli Road.

(NAN)