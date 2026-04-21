The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has killed several terrorists in a precision air strike in the Yuwe axis of the Sambisa forest in Borno State.

The strike, conducted on 19 April by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, a joint task force in the North-east, followed credible intelligence supported by Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), which confirmed the presence of terrorists hiding in “fortified structures and bunkers” within the area.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by NAF spokesperson Ehimen Ejodame, the air assets deployed precision-guided munitions to engage the targets, destroying the structures and neutralising multiple fighters. Key logistics facilities used by the group were also reportedly eliminated.

A subsequent Battle Damage Assessment confirmed the success of the operation, Mr Ejodame added.

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NAF said the sustained tempo of its operations in the North-east continues to degrade terrorist networks, leaving them increasingly exposed and forcing them into what it described as “desperate and reactive actions.”

The NAF spokesperson said that ©, has reaffirmed the military’s commitment to maintaining relentless, intelligence-driven operations until terrorist elements are completely neutralised.

“We remain committed to the protection of our personnel, the security of our nation and the safety of all citizens,” the NAF spokesperson quoted Mr Aneke as saying.

The NAF also reiterated that it would continue to intensify precision strikes across the theatre while adhering strictly to rules of engagement and minimising civilian harm.