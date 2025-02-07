A six-month comprehensive ICT training programme for youths across the 17 local government areas of Abia State will begin on Tuesday, 11 February.

According to a press release from the state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu, the training is organised by the Abia State Government and the 17 local government councils in the state, in collaboration with Learn Factory Inc.

The training, tagged Abia Tech Rise, is supported by the World Bank. It aimed at empowering Abia youths with essential IT / digital skills.

The training will take place at Aba, Umuahia, and Ohafia. Participants will spend three months on onsite training and three months on job placement opportunities.

“This initiative aligns with the government’s commitment to technological advancement, job creation, and youth empowerment across the State for the acquisition of essential skills, career growth, and global economic opportunities,” Mr Nwachukwu said.

He said the training will cover a wide range of ICT topics, including Fullstack Development with JavaScript, Fullstack Development with Python, Data Engineering, Digital Arts & Animation, Mobile App Development, and Artificial Intelligence prompt Engineering

The commissioner said Governor Alex Otti of Abia State emphasises that this initiative will equip participants with relevant ICT skills needed for the modern economy, fostering innovation and employment opportunities across the state for a sustainable future with technology.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

