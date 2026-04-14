The Students’ Union of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife has declared a 72-hour lecture boycott following mounting concerns over the institution’s newly introduced transport system.

The boycott, scheduled to run from Tuesday April 14 to Thursday, April 16, 2026, comes after weeks of complaints from students who say the new system has disrupted movement across campus and increased transportation costs.

The crisis began on March 29, when the university introduced a new transport arrangement following the donation of buses and tricycles by Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu. While the initiative was intended to improve mobility, students say its implementation has created significant challenges.

Commercial buses popularly known as Town-Gboro, reportedly withdrew from campus routes shortly after the rollout, leading to a sharp increase in transport fares within surrounding areas. Many students have since reported longer wait times, overcrowding, and difficulty accessing transportation, particularly to off-campus locations.

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In response to the situation, the Students’ Union initially announced a one-week observation period to allow for engagement with university management. However, with no significant improvements recorded, the Union escalated its response to a total lecture boycott.

The decision followed a congress held at Faj Café, after which the Central Executive Council (CEC), Hall Executive Council (HEC), and Students’ Representative Council (SRC) jointly deliberated on the issue.

In a resolution signed by the Union President Adelani David Oluwatodimu and Secretary General Habeeb Oke Isa, the Union highlighted key concerns, including inadequate campus coverage, shortage of buses and tricycles, severe overcrowding, and insufficient drivers.

‘’Despite several engagements with the University Management and repeated assurances, the situation remains unresolved, ‘’the statement read.

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The union is demanding that the university management provides sufficient vehicles to serve the student population, reintroduce the previous transport system as an interim measure, ensure the effective implementation of the new system, and engage student representatives in future transport-related decisions.

It also warned that further action, including a mass protest, may be taken if the concerns are not addressed within the 72-hour period.

The development marks an escalation in tensions between students and the university administration, as concerns over accessibility, affordability, and mobility continue to dominate conversations on campus.