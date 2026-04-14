A yet-to-be-identified young man has been found dead in a bush path along the Lakers Hostel area in Osekita, within the vicinity of Ekiti State University (EKSU), in the late hours of Monday, April 13, 2026.

This discovery has triggered fear and confusion among students with residents of nearby hostels reportedly fleeing the area following the incident.

Preliminary reports suggests that the deceased may be a recent graduate of EKSU who had returned to the institution to complete clearance processes and collect his certificate. Sources say documents found in a bag near the scene indicate his status, though authorities have yet to officially confirm his identity.

Eyewitness accounts believe that the victim may have been chased by unknown assailants before the fatal attack. Ifedayo, a student residing in one of the hostels near the scene, said he heard a voice crying out for help.

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“I was inside my room making a phone call when I suddenly heard someone shouting, ‘Don’t kill me, please don’t kill me.’”

Another student reported seeing a group of individuals chasing a man into the bush path shortly before the body was found.

“I saw some people chasing someone into the bush. Not long after, there was commotion, and later we heard a body had been found,” the student said.

While these accounts suggest the victim may have been pursued before his death, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

The body was discovered with visible injuries, indicating that the victim may have been attacked. However, details have not been officially confirmed.

The incident has heightened safety concerns among students, with many calling for increased security presence in and around the University environment.

As at the time of this report. Security agencies have yet to release an official statement. Investigations are ongoing.