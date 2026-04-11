The deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese (LP, Benue), has reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly to support the Nigerian Armed Forces in tackling terrorism and banditry across the country, following the recent attack on troops in Borno State.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Saturday, the lawmaker said the 10th National Assembly would continue to provide the legislative backing, funding and oversight required to strengthen the capacity of the military and other security agencies.

The lawmaker was reacting to the attack by suspected Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters on three military bases in Borno including Benisheikh, Kaga Local Government Area.

The insurgents launched a coordinated assault on the base, engaging troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in a fierce gun battle. While the military repelled the attack, casualties were recorded among personnel.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

PREMIUM TIMES reported that early accounts indicated that a senior officer, Brigadier-General Oseni Braimah, and a few other soldiers were killed in the confrontation.

The Nigerian Army also clarified that two officers and two soldiers died.

In a statement issued by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga on Wednesday night, President Bola Tinubu extended condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The president urged troops to remain resolute in the face of the loss and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the military in its operations.

Reacting, Mr Agbese described Nigeria’s security situation as complex, citing insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes, and stressed the readiness of the legislature to work closely with the executive to address the challenges.

“The National Assembly will stand firmly with our armed forces and all security agencies to defeat terrorists and bandits threatening the peace and unity of our country,” he said.

He commended troops on the frontlines for their courage and sacrifice, describing them as patriots committed to protecting the country’s territorial integrity.

The lawmaker said the House of Representatives would continue to prioritise defence and security in its legislative agenda, including ensuring adequate budgetary provisions, improving the welfare of military personnel and strengthening intelligence-gathering mechanisms.

He added that lawmakers would intensify oversight of defence spending to promote transparency, accountability and effective use of allocated resources.

According to him, sustained and timely funding is critical to the success of military operations, particularly in the procurement of essential defence equipment.

“We understand that the government cannot afford everything at the same time which is true. Nevertheless, timely release of funds for procurement of critical defence assets will go a long way in addressing threats against the country,” he said.

He also urged Nigerians to support security agencies by providing credible and timely information, noting that the fight against insecurity requires a collective national effort.

“The battle against terrorism and banditry is not for the military alone. It requires the cooperation of all Nigerians. Citizens must remain vigilant and support security agencies with useful information,” he added.

He expressed optimism that sustained collaboration among the legislature, executive and security agencies would help Nigeria overcome its security challenges and restore lasting peace in affected communities.