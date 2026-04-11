The Nigeria Rugby League Association (NRLA) has announced the staging of the Africa All-Stars Exhibition Match, a landmark fixture designed to showcase the rapid growth and unity of women’s rugby league across the continent.

The historic encounter is scheduled for Sunday, 19 April at Alaro City in Lagos, a 2,000-hectare mixed-use development located within the Lekki Free Zone.

The exhibition match will feature a high-profile clash between the Africa All-Stars and Nigeria’s national women’s team, the Green Falcons, who are currently ranked among the top emerging rugby league nations globally.

The fixture comes at a defining moment for African rugby league, following a breakthrough period for the Green Falcons on the international stage. The Nigerian side recently made history by defeating Kenya to qualify for the Rugby League World Series in Canada, becoming the first African women’s team to achieve the feat.

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Building on that success, the team went on to deliver an impressive performance at the global tournament, finishing as silver medallists, a result that has firmly established Nigeria—and Africa—as a rising force in international rugby league.

The Africa All-Stars squad reflects a growing spirit of continental collaboration, bringing together top female athletes from Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Uganda. The selection highlights the expanding reach of the sport and signals a new era of opportunity, visibility, and excellence for women’s rugby league in Africa.

Organisers say the exhibition match is expected to attract international attention, with representatives from the International Rugby League set to attend, further underlining the sport’s increasing global relevance on the continent.

Beyond the on-field action, the event is being positioned as a celebration of African talent and progress in women’s sport. It is also expected to inspire a new generation of female athletes while reinforcing Nigeria’s leadership role in rugby league development across Africa.

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Speaking ahead of the match, the Chairman of the NRLA, Abiodun Olawale-Cole, described the fixture as a defining moment for the sport on the continent.

“The Africa All-Stars Exhibition Match is more than a game; it is a celebration of how far we have come as a continent,” he said. “The Green Falcons’ historic qualification for the World Series and their silver medal finish on the global stage have shown the world what African talent is capable of.

“Bringing together players from across Africa to face our national team here in Lagos is a powerful moment for the sport and a glimpse into its future. We invite everyone to be part of this historic occasion.”

The NRLA has extended an open invitation to fans, families, partners, and the wider sporting community to attend the match and witness what is expected to be a defining showcase of African excellence and unity in women’s rugby league.