Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has warned of possible flight delays across its network due to fuel scarcity, adding to concerns over operational challenges in the country’s aviation sector.

The airline disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, noting that the situation could disrupt scheduled flights.

“We wish to inform you that some flights across our network may experience delays due to fuel scarcity,” the airline said.

Air Peace said it is working with relevant partners to manage the situation and restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

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“Please be rest assured that we are actively working with our relevant partners to manage the situation and restore normal operations as quickly as possible, while minimising any impact on your travel plans,” the statement added.

While the airline did not provide details on the extent of the disruption, it urged passengers to stay informed and seek assistance where necessary.

The development highlights recurring concerns around aviation fuel supply in Nigeria, which has in the past contributed to flight delays, cancellations and increased operational costs for airlines.

The airline apologised to passengers for the inconvenience, stating that efforts were ongoing to ensure safe and timely travel.

“Your safety and comfort remain our top priorities, and we are committed to getting you to your destination safely and as promptly as possible,” the airline stated.