Air Peace says Friday’s Abuja–London flight returned shortly after departure due to a windshield crack suspected to have been caused by a bird strike.

The airline disclosed this in a statement issued by its management on Saturday in Lagos.

According to the statement, no passenger was abandoned or left stranded during the handling of the situation

“The air return occurred due to a windshield crack suspected to be caused by a bird strike on our Abuja–London Heathrow flight.

“The decision to return to base was strictly in line with established aviation safety protocols,” Air Peace said.

It said the aircraft landed safely at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, where passengers disembarked, and that engineers began technical checks.

“In line with global aviation best practices, all affected passengers were properly taken care of,” the airline added.

Air Peace said passengers were offered options of travelling the same day via its Lagos–Gatwick route or flying the next day from Abuja.

Most passengers were flown to Lagos at no cost to connect to the Gatwick service, while others chose to depart from Abuja the following day.

The airline said hotel accommodation was provided for passengers who required it.

“We therefore clarify that claims that passengers were abandoned or stranded are inaccurate, and we wonder where such narratives originated,” the statement read.

Air Peace added that it maintains a strong relationship with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and remains committed to regulatory compliance and passenger protection.

The airline thanked passengers for their patience and understanding during the disruption.

“We decry the deliberate bashing and persistent hounding of Air Peace for unfounded reasons,” it stated.

Air Peace reiterated that safety remains the cornerstone of its operations and pledged to maintain the highest standards across its domestic and international network.

(NAN)