The council chairmen in the Enugu North Senatorial District have reaffirmed their support for the reelection of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, the chairman of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of the state, who spoke on behalf of the council chairmen from the district at the inauguration of the support group, Peter Mbah Progressive Movement, Enugu North District, on 17 March in Enugu, said that Mr Mbah has performed creditably well and, therefore, deserves their support for a second term.

Mr Ukwueze is also the deputy chairman of the Association of Local Governments in Nigeria (ALGON), Enugu State chapter.

The Enugu North Senatorial District is also known as the Nsukka zone.

‘Our people recognise performance’

Mr Ukwueze said Mr Mbah’s administration’s rebuilding of infrastructure, including roads, schools, and primary healthcare centres, as well as the improved security in Enugu State, have reinforced the people’s confidence in the governor’s leadership.

“These are not isolated interventions, but components of a deliberate and integrated development framework designed to accelerate socio-economic transformation,” Mr Ukwueze said.

“Our people recognise performance. The governor has demonstrated commitment to the development of the Nsukka Zone, and we stand ready to support him. When called upon, we will respond decisively.”

Peter Mbah Progressive Movement aimed to mobilise the people for the reelection of Governor Mbah.

The group was inaugurated at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government (SSG), Chidiebere Onyia, who is the group’s convener and grand patron.

Osinachi Nnajieze, the attorney general and commissioner for justice, Enugu State, is the state coordinator of the group.

The Enugu State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Martins Chukwunweike; the Chairman of ALGON, Enugu State chapter, Sydney Okechukwu Edeh; and the Special Adviser to the Governor Mbah on Political Matters, Frank Anioma, were among the dignitaries who attended the group inauguration.

‘Different from others in the past’

Mr Onyia, a professor, explained why the new support group is different from past ones.

“The people here are genuinely committed to working for Governor Peter Mbah in 2027. Unlike in the past, where some support groups showed diluted commitment, this movement is deliberate, structured, and single-minded in purpose,” he said.

“We are bringing in young people who need a voice. We are ensuring that no one is sidelined. We are working collaboratively with party leadership because the goal is to deepen awareness of Governor Peter Mbah’s achievements and strengthen grassroots support.”

The state coordinator of the group, Mr Nnajieze, said the group is built on “genuine conviction”, not on “artificial mobilisation.” He commended the SSG, Mr Onyia, for convening the group.

“The criticisms from the opposition are increasingly hollow because the governor’s work speaks for itself across infrastructure, security, education, and economic development,” Mr Nnajieze said.

Mr Ukwueze, the Igbo-Eze South chairman, commented Mr Onyia for the group and for his “foresight and purposeful leadership”.

“This movement reflects a clear understanding of the moment and a commitment to harnessing collective energy towards sustaining the transformative vision of this administration,” he added.

Governor Mbah defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC in October last year.

“For decades, the South-east – especially Enugu – has stood firmly behind the PDP, showing loyalty that shaped the party’s success.

“Yet despite this history, our voices were too often disregarded when it mattered most. It has therefore become necessary to seek affiliation where our interests as a region are represented in the form of fair partnership,” the governor said during a state-wide broadcast as the reason for his defection.