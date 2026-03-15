The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Richard Pheelangwah, has urged the Military Pensions Board (MPB) to prioritise the timely payment of pensions of retired military personnel.

A statement by Queenet Iheoma-Hart, on behalf of the Director, Press and Public Relations, on Saturday, said Mr Pheelangwah made the call when he visited MPB headquarters in Abuja.

He emphasised the critical role of the MPB in ensuring the welfare of retired armed forces personnel, urging that pension payments be prioritised before service officers.

According to him, veterans represent a “valuable national asset”, and timely and accurate pension administration is both a moral obligation and a national responsibility.

He highlighted that many retirees rely on their entitlements for livelihood and wellbeing, and warned that delays or administrative challenges could have significant implications for them and their families.

The permanent secretary further encouraged the board to continually strengthen its systems to improve efficiency and ensure smooth disbursement of pensions and gratuities.

He reiterated the ministry’s full support for the board’s initiatives, stressing that efficient pension administration is a key component of the welfare architecture that sustains both serving and retired military personnel.

In his response, the Chairman of the Board, Mikail Abdullraheem, pledged the board’s unwavering commitment to serving retirees.

The visit included a tour of the board’s facilities, including the Information and Communications, Archives, and Directorate Departments, where officials briefed the team on operational workflows.

Present at the event were the Director of the Joint Services Department, along with the board’s directors and principal staff officers. (NAN)