‎The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held a fresh congress on Wednesday, in line with a court order.

‎‎The Federal High Court in Akure had on 2 March issued an ex parte order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC from proceeding with the initially scheduled congress following an application filed by a group of aggrieved party members led by Lawrence Adebayo.

‎‎The suit, filed by their counsel, Adedayo Adedeji, challenged the conduct of the earlier ward and local council congresses.

‎‎But the party feigned ignorance of the order and proceeded with the exercise on 3 March, during which a new set of exco members was selected. INEC officials were absent from the congress due to the subsisting court order.

‎‎The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, however, disagreed with the conduct of the congress in defiance of a court order and ordered that the exercise be repeated to avoid a breach of the law.

‎‎However, Wednesday’s Congress, held at the International Cultural and Event Centre, Akure, produced a harmonious list of officials, which differs slightly from the list that emerged from the botched exercise.

‎The exercise produced Kolawole Babatunde as chairman, Olabamidele Olanubi (deputy chairman) and Alex Kalejaiye (secretary).

‎The ward and state congresses held earlier were trailed by violence, leading to the death of three people.

‎‎The conflict was allegedly between loyalists of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who reportedly sought to gain control of the party structure, and those of the former state chairman, Ade Adetimehin, who is strongly aligned with the old structure established by the late governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

‎‎Mr Adetimehin had led the party in the last eight years and had established himself as a party leader, capable of determining outcomes. However, the governor is reported to be inclined toward a change that would enable him to control the state party structure.

‎Inauguration of new exco

‎At the inauguration of the officers, Mr Aiyedatiwa described the APC as a law-abiding, united and well-structured party.

‎‎Represented by his deputy, Olayide Adelami, the governor stated that the development showed that the party remains strong despite recent challenges.

‎‎He explained that the leadership of the party, particularly the NWC, intervened by setting up reconciliation mechanisms aimed at bringing all stakeholders together.

‎‎Mr Aiyedatiwa, who noted that the party had days earlier faced a court injunction that threatened the conduct of the congress, announced that the injunction had been vacated following the party’s leadership’s intervention.

‎‎”We have proved that we are a law-abiding party. What matters most is that we have been able to resolve all issues that arose amicably,” he said.

‎‎“I commend our party leaders and members for their understanding and commitment to unity.

‎‎“Disagreements are natural in a large political family, but what mattered most was the ability to resolve them amicably.”

‎‎The governor congratulated the newly elected executives, expressing confidence in their ability to build on the achievements of the previous leadership.

‎‎He urged them to strengthen internal democracy within the party and ensure fairness, justice and unity among members.

‎‎Earlier, the chairman of the state congress committee, Ogonna Obiekwe, said the congress represented the values and ideals of the party.

‎‎Mr Obiekwe urged the new executives to conduct themselves with maturity, adding that every member of the APC must be ready to work together for the party.

‎‎The congress commenced with the dissolution of the Ade Adetimehin-led State Working Committee (SWC), moved by two members of the party, with a voice vote taken in unison.

‎‎The newly inaugurated chairman of the party, Babatunde Kolawole, noted that the victory was for every member of the party.

‎Mr ‎Kolawole, a former House of Representatives member, promised that there would be no faction in the party, assuring a level playing ground for all members to operate.

‎‎Full list of Executive members

‎‎1.1 Kolawole Babatunde – State Chairman

‎1.2 Olabamidele Olanubi – State Deputy Chairman

‎1.3 Alex Kalejaiye – State Secretary

‎1.4 Olumide Pinpaye – State Assistant Secretary

‎‎Zonal Vice Chairmen:

‎2.1 Jamiu Adejoro (I)

‎2.2 Kayode Famuyiwa (II)

‎2.3 Bode Ikulala (III)

‎‎Legal Advisers:

‎3.1 Babalola Olutayo – State Legal Adviser

‎3.2 Olugbenga Olanipekun – Assistant Legal Adviser

‎‎Treasurers:

‎4.1 Perebo Monde – Treasurer

‎4.2 Idowu Oniye – Assistant Treasurer

‎‎Financial Officers:

‎5.1 Thalis Apalowo – Financial Secretary

‎5.2 Adedinni Tosin – Assistant Financial Secretary

‎‎Organisational and Publicity Structure:

‎6.1 Oladoyin Adefemi – State Organising Secretary

‎6.2 Akinde Vincent – Assistant Organising Secretary

‎6.3 Muyide Kayode – Publicity Secretary

‎6.4 Oyekan Durojaye – Assistant Publicity Secretary

‎‎Welfare Positions:

‎7.1 Folagbade Olusegun

‎7.2 Josephine Akinsiku

‎‎Auditors:

‎8.1 Joseph Akinrinlola – Auditor

‎8.2 Smart Aribignola – Assistant Auditor

‎‎Women’s Leadership:

‎9.1 Oluwayemisi Iji – State Woman Leader

‎9.2 Adedeji Omowumi – Assistant

‎‎Youth Leadership:

‎10.1 Adedeji Opeyemi – State Youth Leader

‎10.2 Oladodonye Gbenga – Assistant

‎Special Leader:

‎11.1 Babatunde Igbalajobi – State Special Leader

‎‎Senior Youth Leaders:

‎12.1 Oluwole Olugbode (I)

‎12.2 Faloye Olarenwaju (II)

‎12.3 Oriade Taofeek (III)

‎‎Senior Women Leaders:

‎13.1 Abiola Oluwamodupe (I)

‎13.2 Funmilayo Oluwadare (II)

‎13.3 Funmileyi Omogbemi (III)

‎‎Ex-Officio Members:

‎14.1 Ijaleye Olufemi

‎14.2 Sogo Ajikiola

‎14.3 Omosebi Toba

‎14.4 Alhaji Fatai Olawale