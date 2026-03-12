Twelve members of the House of Representatives have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The defections were announced during Thursday’s plenary by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who read letters from the affected lawmakers notifying the chamber of their decision to leave their former parties.

Most of the defectors cited internal crises in their parties and the need to align politically in ways they believe would better serve their constituencies as reasons for leaving.

Among those who moved to the APC were four lawmakers from Adamawa State who left the PDP.

They are James Barka (Adamawa), Laori Bitrus (Adamawa), Zakaria Nyampa (Adamawa) and Kobis Thimnu (Adamawa), all of whom announced their decision to join the APC.

Also, Midala Balami (Borno) defected from the PDP to the APC, while Mohammed Bargaja (Sokoto) left the PDP for the ruling party.

Their defections add to the APC’s growing numerical advantage in the lower chamber as lawmakers from opposition parties continue to cross over.

In a separate set of defections, five lawmakers moved to the ADC.

From Anambra State, Peter Uzokwe (Anambra) dumped the YPP for the ADC.

Three lawmakers from the state, Afam Ogene (Anambra), Peter Aniekwe (Anambra) and Lilian Orogbu (Anambra), also left the Labour Party to join the ADC.

Similarly, Jessey Onakalusi (Lagos) and Murphy Osaro (Edo) defected from the Labour Party to the ADC.

The development marks a significant shift in party alignment within the House and is believed to be the first time a serving member of the chamber has formally announced a defection to the ADC during plenary.

Eight others yet to confirm

Mr Kalu also announced that eight other lawmakers had submitted notices of defection but were not present in the chamber to personally confirm their decisions.

Some of those listed include Hassan Hussein, Tijani Khali, Muhammed Shehu and Uchenna Okonkwo.

The deputy speaker said the lawmakers would need to appear before the House to formally affirm their defections and clarify the parties they intend to join.

Part of a wider wave of defections

The latest moves come amid a broader wave of defections affecting opposition parties in the National Assembly, particularly the PDP and the Labour Party.

Just a day earlier, five members defected from the PDP and the Labour Party to the APC and the Accord Party, citing persistent internal disputes within their former parties.

The lawmakers who joined the APC are Garba Inuwa, representing Yamaltu/Deba Federal Constituency of Gombe State; Abdullahi El-Rasheed (Dukku/Nafada Federal Constituency of Gombe State); Mohammed Audu (Karim Lamido/Lau/Ardo-Kola Federal Constituency of Taraba State); and Joshua Obika (Abuja Municipal/Bwari Federal Constituency of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Messrs Inuwa, El-Rasheed and Audu defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Mr Obika left the Labour Party (LP) to join the ruling party.

Separately, Adewale Adebayo, who represents Irepodun/Olorunda/Oshogbo/Orolu Federal Constituency of Osun State, also announced his resignation from the PDP but chose to join the Accord Party.

ADC gaining new political relevance

The defections to the ADC also come at a time when the party has begun attracting greater political attention ahead of the next electoral cycle.

The party has gained momentum following the defection of prominent opposition figures, including former presidential candidate Peter Obi and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, to it.

The shift by such high-profile politicians has boosted the ADC’s visibility and encouraged other political actors to consider the platform as an alternative political base.

The party has also been witnessing increased interest across several regions, particularly in the South-east and parts of the North, as opposition figures explore possible realignments ahead of the next electoral contest.