Arsenal moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table on Wednesday night after a hard-fought 1-0 win away at Brighton, while Nigeria’s Ola Aina played a key role as Nottingham Forest held Manchester City to a 2-2 draw.

At the American Express Stadium, Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the match just nine minutes into the game. The Arsenal winger cut in from the right and fired a shot that slipped through the hands and legs of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Arsenal had an early scare when a poor pass from David Raya left the goal open. Carlos Baleba tried to chip the stranded goalkeeper, but Gabriel Magalhães raced back to head the ball off the line and save his team. That moment proved very important.

Brighton tried to respond but failed to trouble Arsenal’s defence. The Gunners stayed strong at the back and managed the game well to secure all three points. The win keeps Mikel Arteta’s side firmly in control of the title race.

At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City twice lost the lead in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest. Ola Aina was in action for the entire match and delivered a solid performance for the visitors.

City took the lead in the first half through Antoine Semenyo. However, Forest fought back in the second half. Aina sent in a cross that led to Morgan Gibbs-White scoring a clever backheel finish to level the game.

City went ahead again when Rodri scored from a corner, but Forest refused to give up. Elliot Anderson scored a fine goal from distance to make it 2-2. City pushed hard for a winner, but Forest held on for a valuable point.

The result leaves City seven points behind Arsenal, although they still have a game in hand. Forest remain just outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Elsewhere, Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa 4-1 at Villa Park. Fulham, however, suffered a 1-0 home defeat to West Ham United. Nigerian trio Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze all featured for Fulham but could not prevent the loss.

The title race and relegation battle are continuing to take shape as the season enters its decisive stage.