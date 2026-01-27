Ola Aina’s long road back from injury has reached a defining milestone, with the Nottingham Forest defender named in Troy Deeney’s Premier League Team of the Week following the conclusion of Matchday 23 fixtures on Monday night.

The BBC football pundit’s selection also included Patrick Dorgu, the Denmark international of Nigerian descent, but it was Aina’s inclusion that carried deeper significance; a statement of resilience, recovery and renewed authority at the top level.

From AFCON absence to Premier League authority

Aina’s resurgence comes months after fitness issues ruled him out of Nigeria’s squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The right-back had endured a frustrating spell on the sidelines, missing 16 consecutive Premier League matches after suffering a hamstring injury in the opening minutes of a 2026 World Cup qualifier against South Africa last September.

Now fully fit, the Chelsea academy graduate has started each of Nottingham Forest’s last four league matches, re-establishing himself as a cornerstone of Sean Dyche’s defensive setup.

Defensive steel in a statement, Win

Forest’s latest victory, a 2–0 away win over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium showcased Aina at his composed best. Goals from Igor Jesus and Super Eagles teammate Taiwo Awoniyi sealed the result, but it was the defensive platform that stood out.

Aina played a pivotal role as Forest kept back-to-back clean sheets for the first time this season, delivering an assured display that underlined his tactical intelligence and physical sharpness.

Statistically, his night was emphatic:

Three interceptions (joint game-high), five clearances, one blocked shot

Against a Brentford side renowned for width and relentless crossing, Aina was dominant at the far post and unyielding in one-on-one duels.

“Cleared everything” — Deeney explains his pick

Explaining his decision, Deeney offered glowing praise for the Nigerian defender’s all-round performance.

“This Brentford team are well known for getting crosses in the wide areas. I thought he defended excellently at the far post in Forest’s 2-0 win, and cleared everything.

“He was good at dealing with how people tried to run at him. He offered a lot going forward, too.”

It was a ringing endorsement, one that framed Aina not just as a survivor of injury, but as a defender once again imposing himself on Premier League battles.

Villa dominance, Forest presence

Deeney’s Team of the Week was dominated by Aston Villa, the league’s most in-form side, who supplied four players:

Emiliano Martínez, Ian Maatsen, Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendía.

The rest of the selection featured:

Marc Guéhi (Manchester City)

Jorge Cuenca (Fulham)

Ibrahim Sangaré (Nottingham Forest)

Estêvão Willian (Chelsea)

Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest)

Forest’s strong representation underlined their growing stability, with Aina at the heart of it.

Momentum, at last

For Ola Aina, this recognition is about more than one match. It signals a turning point, proof that the setbacks of injury and international disappointment have been absorbed, not endured in vain.

After months in the shadows, he is once again competing, contributing and commanding respect. And if this run continues, both Nottingham Forest and Nigeria may soon be reminded just how valuable a fully fit Ola Aina can be.