The Bureau of Public Procurement(BPP) said the ongoing procurement reforms saved the federal government over N1.1 trillion between January and December 2025.

The Director-General of the bureau, Adebowale Adedokun, revealed this on Thursday while defending the agency’s 2026 budget before the Senate Committee on Public Procurement in Abuja.

The bureau also reported reduced contract approval timelines, additional cost savings, and tougher sanctions imposed on erring contractors and non-compliant government officials.

Mr Adedokun appealed for increased budgetary allocation in 2026 to enhance service delivery, create jobs, and strengthen institutional capacity for procurement oversight.

He further revealed that the bureau received N4.032 billion in 2025 and sought higher funding to reinforce anti-corruption efforts under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Senate Committee, Olajide Ipinsagba (Ondo North), underscored the bureau’s strategic role in driving socioeconomic development and promoting fiscal discipline.

Mr Ipinsagba assured the agency of legislative support while urging strict accountability and prudent utilisation of public funds allocated for its operations.

(NAN)