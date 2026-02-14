The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has called for responsible sexual behaviour and increased condom use as Anambra State records a 2.4 per cent HIV prevalence rate, the highest in the South-east zone.

The State Coordinator of AHF in Anambra, Vivian Sunday, disclosed this in Awka on Friday while marking the 2026 International Condom Day, observed annually on 13 February.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that International Condom Day promotes condom use as an effective means of preventing unplanned pregnancies and reducing the transmission of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV.

This year’s commemoration has the theme, “Safer is Sexy, Wrap it Up”.

Ms Sunday said the prevalence figure underscored the need for sustained public education on responsible living and preventive measures.

According to her, AHF, in collaboration with the Anambra State AIDS Control Agency, the State AIDS and STI Prevention Unit, Networks of People Living With HIV, community-based organisations and partners such as Achieving Health Nigeria Initiative, is intensifying awareness campaigns on condom use.

“We partner with stakeholders because we cannot fight this battle alone. Advocacy remains one of our strongest tools in reaching both decision-makers and the public.

“New infections are still occurring, and condom use remains a proven and cost-effective way to prevent HIV and other STIs.

“Anambra State has an HIV prevalence rate of 2.4 per cent, according to the NAIIS 2018 survey, making it the highest in the South-east, hence the need for awareness,” she said.

Ms Sunday stressed that while abstinence remained the best preventive option, with mutual faithfulness between partners, encouraged, correct and consistent condom use was also essential.

She noted that condom use demonstrated responsibility toward personal and partner health, adding that condoms also provide dual protection against infections and unwanted pregnancies.

She urged residents of the state to live responsibly, noting that the campaign was not an endorsement of promiscuity but a call for individuals to protect themselves when abstinence or faithfulness could not be maintained.

Also speaking, the Senior Advocacy and Marketing Manager of AHF Nigeria, Steve Aborishade, said the event was deliberately marked a day before Valentine’s Day to encourage young people and adolescents to make responsible choices.

According to him, although abstinence is ideal, many young people find it difficult to abstain, contributing to rising cases of unplanned pregnancies and new STI and HIV infections.

He described condom use as one of the cheapest and most effective preventive measures, stressing the need for continuous awareness to enable young people to protect themselves.

In his remarks, John Bosco Ementa, project manager of the Anambra State AIDS Control Agency, said the event formed part of ongoing efforts to achieve epidemic control in the state.

He explained that, as the agency coordinating the HIV multisectoral response in Anambra, it oversees prevention, treatment, care, and support services.

According to him, AHF remains a key partner providing free HIV testing, treatment, condoms and other prevention services across health facilities in the state.

The event featured an awareness walk and condom distribution to residents.