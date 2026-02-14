On Valentine’s Day, many lovers send texts or whisper sweet nothings, but music video producer Femi Dapson chose a bolder route.

Known for producing the music video for Burna Boy’s “City Boy”, Dapson took to Lagos billboards to declare his love for his fiancée, Simi Sanya, a lifestyle content creator.

In his own words, he wanted the world to see that Simi, whom he became engaged to in July 2025 and formally introduced in November 2025, was his “missing rib.”

Dapson, who also produced Rema’s “Calm Down” music video, shared images on his X page on Saturday showing his heartfelt message displayed across digital billboards in Lekki Phase 1 and Phase 2, Lagos State.

The founder of Nouvelle Films, a Nigeria-based production company specialising in high-quality music videos, commercials, and documentaries, said a private message would not suffice.

He insisted that his declaration had to be loud and visible for all to see, ensuring everyone knew his devotion to Simi.

“Happy Valentine’s Day from me to my sweet baby Simi Sanya. A private message wasn’t enough; I needed to shout it so everyone could see. So, here we go. My message to you is on display the entire day on both sides of the billboards at Lekki phase 1 and Lekki phase 2”, he wrote on X.

Happiness

The romantic message was accompanied by a picture of Simi.

Dapson vowed to make his partner happy for the rest of his life.

He expressed his gratitude to Simi for loving him and choosing him above all others in the world.

“To my Simi, a private message wasn’t enough; I needed to shout it where everyone could see. I love this woman with everything in me. Thank you for choosing me.

“Thank you for loving me. I promise to spend the rest of my life making you happy. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love”, he wrote.

My forever

Reciprocating the gesture, Simi shared their photos on her X page, captioning them: “With my forever Valentine.”

On her Instagram Story, she reposted the love messages from the billboards, adding the caption: “Burst my head.”

In a separate post, she wrote: “In love and with my forever Valentine. I love us, I love how precious our bond is. Like I always say, you and me against all odds forever.”