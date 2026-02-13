Stakeholders have renewed calls for consistent condom use, warning that new HIV and Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) cases remain a concern despite expanded treatment coverage.

The stakeholders gave the warning on Friday during a road walk in Awka, Anambra State, as part of activities to commemorate the 2026 International Condom Day.

The International Condom Day is marked annually on 13 February, ahead of Valentine’s Day, to promote safer sexual practices and encourage responsible behaviour during a period often associated with increased expressions of intimacy.

The road walk was organised by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria in collaboration with the Anambra State AIDS Control Agency (ANSACA) and other stakeholders.

In a statement issued on Friday, AHF Nigeria’s Senior Advocacy and Marketing Manager, Steve Aborishade, said the campaign aligns with the organisation’s global strategy to prevent new HIV infections.

Mr Aborishade said AHF operates in 47 countries, with over 2.7 million people receiving care through its programme. While Nigeria is one of the countries, Anambra is one of the states where they work.

He noted that the campaign served both as public sensitisation and as a renewed call for responsible sexual behaviour in the state.

He noted that AHF initiated International Condom Day to promote preventive measures against HIV and other STIs.

“We started it because there is a need for people to protect themselves from HIV infection and other STIs. The condom has proven to be the most effective and cheapest method of preventing HIV/AIDS,” he said.

He explained that the road walk was aimed at popularising condom use and reminding residents that preventing infection eliminates the need for treatment.

“Today, we are sharing AHF-branded condoms to thousands of people in Anambra. The key message is: prevent HIV, stay healthy, and live your life. HIV is preventable, and the biggest route of transmission remains unprotected sex.”

Resurgence of infections

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that AHF raised concerns over a resurgence of infections such as syphilis, attributing the trend partly to declining emphasis on prevention strategies, including condom promotion.

The organisation warned that reduced funding for sexual and reproductive health programmes, combined with prevention fatigue, could reverse gains recorded in the fight against HIV.

It noted that while treatment for HIV has expanded in recent years, prevention efforts, particularly consistent condom advocacy, have not received the same level of attention and investment.

The campaign will also include a prevention symposium at the University of Abuja, where students will be engaged on STIs and HIV prevention.

The event, set to target students of the Faculty of Media and Communication Studies, will combine education with free screening services provided by the AHF Abuja Wellness Centre.

Anambra’s HIV burden

The AHF State Coordinator in Anambra, Vivian Sunday, emphasised that partnership is important in tackling HIV in the state.

Ms Sunday noted that in all the states where they operate, they work in partnership because they cannot fight the battle alone.

She listed collaborating agencies, including ANSACA, the Anambra State AIDS and STI Prevention Unit (SASCAP), the Network of People Living with HIV and AIDS (NEPWHAN), Achieving Health Nigeria Initiative (AHNI), the Police Action Committee on AIDS (PACA), and other community-based organisations.

She noted that Anambra has one of the highest HIV prevalence rates in the South-east, citing data from the 2018 Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS), which put the state’s prevalence at 2.4 per cent.

While emphasising prevention, Ms Sunday clarified that the campaign does not encourage risky behaviour.

“We are not promoting promiscuity. What we are saying is that if you cannot abstain and cannot be faithful to one partner, please use condoms correctly and consistently,” she said.

According to her, condoms offer dual protection against HIV, other STIs and unintended pregnancies, and demonstrate responsibility toward one’s health and that of a partner.

Prevention cheaper than treatment

Also speaking, John Ementa, project manager for ANSACA, described the event as part of a broader effort to achieve epidemic control in the state.

Mr Ementa stated that, as the coordinating agency for the State’s HIV multisectoral response, they oversee prevention, treatment, care, and support services.

He reiterated that International Condom Day provides an opportunity to re-emphasise condom use as a tested and trusted prevention tool.

He also stressed that prevention remains more cost-effective than treatment.

“Research has shown that consistent and correct use of condoms prevents HIV transmission. Prevention is better than cure. The cost of treatment outweighs the cost of prevention efforts. We want fewer people to contract HIV because if you do not contract it, you will not rely on antiretroviral drugs,” he said.

He added that condoms are available in pharmacies, health facilities and through patent medicine vendors, with free access at designated centres.

“Our goal is to reduce new infections, achieve viral suppression among those already on treatment, and ultimately attain epidemic control in Anambra State in line with global targets,” he said.

The event ended with the distribution of free condoms and educational materials, as AHF urged residents to take personal responsibility in preventing new HIV infections.