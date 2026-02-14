Kenya’s Ezra Kipchumba Kering delivered a composed and clinical performance to win the 11th edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon on Saturday, 14 February.

Running with discipline and late-race strength, Kipchumba crossed the finish line at Eko Atlantic City in 2:11:55 to claim the $50,000 top prize in Africa’s only World Athletics Gold Label road race.

Uganda completed a strong showing on the podium, with Lomoi Samuel finishing second in 2:11:59 — just four seconds behind the winner — while Namutala Kephar Lumbasi secured third place in 2:12:25 in a tightly contested men’s race that went down to the final kilometres.

The Gold Label marathon is organised by Nilayo Sports Management Limited under the leadership of its Managing Director, Yetunde Olopade, and has continued to attract elite runners from across Africa and beyond.

Women’s race

In the women’s category, Ethiopia’s Dinke Meseret Meleka took top honours, finishing in 2:37:36 after a steady run through Lagos’ humid conditions.

READ ALSO: Edo Sports Commission boss Enabulele applauds Niger Delta Games facilities

Kenya’s Daniel Flomena Cheyech followed closely in 2:37:43, while Ethiopia’s Getaw Wgagen Zewdalem placed third in 2:38:59 to complete the podium.

With another successful edition concluded, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has once again reinforced its growing reputation as a premier long-distance race on the continent — blending global competition with Lagos’ unique energy.