The Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Desmond Enabulele, has commended the level of renovation work carried out on facilities ahead of the second edition of the Niger Delta Games scheduled to hold in Benin City from 20 to 27 February.

Mr Enabulele gave the commendation at the end of a scheduled inspection tour of venues earmarked for the Games, describing the upgrades as one of the key benefits of hosting the regional multi-sport event.

The facilities tour, conducted alongside members of the Commission’s management team, covered the tennis courts, swimming pool and indoor sports hall at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, as well as the basketball and volleyball courts at the Wire Road Sports Centre.

The Niger Delta Games is being organised by Dunamis-Icon Limited and sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the federal agency established in 2000 to drive development across Nigeria’s oil-producing region. The Games are designed to promote youth engagement, talent discovery and grassroots sports development among the nine Niger Delta states.

Speaking after inspecting the venues, Mr Enabulele expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work.

“The facility upgrade is 90 per cent ready, and we are very happy with what is on the ground. The upgrade counts as one of the numerous benefits of the Games being hosted by our state. The tennis court at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and the indoor halls are fully ready. Work on the swimming pool is ongoing and at an advanced stage. We are ready,” he said.

The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, originally built in 1982 and later remodelled to meet modern standards, remains one of Nigeria’s most prominent sporting arenas. It has hosted major athletics competitions and football matches over the years. The current upgrades are expected to further strengthen Edo’s standing as a leading sports hub in the South-south.

Beyond the inspection, Mr Enabulele also visited the Edo State contingent and officially declared Team Edo’s camp open in the Government Reservation Area (GRA) of Benin City.

The camp opened on Sunday, 8 February, to allow the athletes adequate time to prepare for the Games. Addressing the athletes and coaches on Tuesday, 10 February, the Commission boss urged them to improve on their performance at the maiden edition held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

At the inaugural Games, Edo recorded the highest number of silver and bronze medals but fell short in gold — a result the Commission is determined to improve upon.

“We are ready for the 2026 Niger Delta Games. Congratulations to you all here. Remember, we have a lot of intelligent and brilliant people in our state. So for you to be selected for the task, you are already a winner. From now on, you should know you are now state Ambassadors because you are representing Edo state,” he said.

“As we are in this camp, discipline must be our watchword. We have set a target for ourselves, and to achieve the goals, you must be disciplined. Without discipline and commitment, it is difficult to achieve much as sportsmen and women.

“In this particular edition of the Niger Delta Games, we are not just participating or adding to the number of teams, but we are working towards hosting to win. We can do it if we are disciplined as the host state.”

He further challenged the athletes to convert previous near-misses into podium finishes.

“We must be ready to change the narrative this time. In the last outing, we had the highest number of silver and bronze medals. So we must do better to convert those Silver and Bronze to gold,” he added.

Responding on behalf of the contingent, the basketball team’s head coach, Victor Umoru, commended the Commission for improved welfare and support for athletes and coaches in camp.

With facilities nearing completion and Team Edo now fully camped, attention shifts to performance — as the host state seeks not just to organise a successful tournament, but to top the medals table on home soil.