The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is reviewing the concerns raised by Muslim faithful regarding the recently released timetable for the 2027 general elections.

INEC had in the timetable scheduled the presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday, 20 February 2027 and the governorship and state Assembly elections for Saturday, 6 March 2027.

However, some Muslim faithful raised concerns about the election falling into a period when Muslims fast daily for an entire month —Ramadan.

In reaction, INEC said it has taken note of the concerns and will take appropriate steps to ensure that no one is disenfranchised.

In a statement by its National Commissioner, Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, the electoral commission said it is currently consulting on the matter.

The statement said the commission “may, where necessary, seek appropriate legislative intervention to address the concerns raised, while ensuring that any adjustment remains consistent with constitutional and statutory requirements.”

“The commission has taken due notice of concerns expressed by stakeholders regarding the coincidence of the scheduled dates with certain nationally recognised holidays and observances,” the statement said.

“The commission wishes to assure the public that it remains sensitive to all legitimate concerns that may impact electoral participation and the overall conduct of elections.”

Why the current timetable

INEC explained that the released election timetable was developed in strict compliance with the timelines contained in the 1999 constitution, the Electoral Act, 2022, and the INEC Guidelines and Regulations for the Conduct of Elections, 2022.

It stated that the Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections fixed the dates for elections.

“Election to the office of President and Vice President, as well as National Assembly, shall hold on the Third Saturday of February of any General Election year, while election to the Office of Governor and Deputy Governor and the State Houses of Assembly shall hold two (2) weeks thereafter,” INEC quoted the regulations as saying.