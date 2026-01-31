The Bauchi State government has introduced Small Quantity Lipid-Based Nutrient Supplement (SQ-LNS), to curb undernutrition.

Rilwanu Mohammed, Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Board (BSPHCB), disclosed this in Bauchi on Friday.

Undernutrition is a form of malnutrition resulting from insufficient intake or poor absorption of energy and nutrients, leading to wasting, stunting, and underweight status.

Common symptoms include unintended weight loss, fatigue, brittle hair, and weakened immunity. Causes include poverty, lack of food access, chronic illness, or poor dietary habits.

Mr Mohammed identified malnutrition as a major health challenge in the state, largely due to high level of poverty.

He said the supplement will address micronutrient deficiencies and stunting by augumenting nutrients lacking in children’s diets to promote healthy growth and development.

“Although SQ-LNS is relatively new, it is more affordable than Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF),” he said.

“While RUTF supports rapid weight gain and energy restoration, SQ-LNS is preventive and designed to bridge nutritional gaps before malnutrition becomes severe.”

Mr Mohammed commended the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for supplying the products, adding that it would reduce stunting and improve child health outcomes in the state.

He said the agency had trained health personnel to facilitate effective implementation of the supplement.

The State Nutrition Officer, Abubakar Saleh said the product was sourced and processed from local varieties such as groundnut, cereal, milk powder, vegetable oil, sugar, maltodextrin, vitamins and minerals.

Mr Saleh said the product should be used alongside continued breastfeeding and nutrient-rich complementary foods.

“SQ-LNS targets children aged six to 23 months, with a recommended daily dosage of 120-gramme sachet per child, mixed with complementary foods.

“Each sachet represents a single daily dose and is not a substitute for breast milk.”

(NAN)