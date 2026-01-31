Nigerian singer Harrison “Harrysong” Okiri has responded to allegations made against him by his ex-wife, Alexer Gopa.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Gopa, in a now-deleted video posted on her Instagram page, accused the singer of persistent harassment and undue interference in her life.

She alleged that Harrysong frequently showed up at her home unannounced.

Gopa also claimed that she was solely responsible for the care of their two daughters since their separation in 2024.

This newspaper reported that the former couple held a lavish wedding ceremony in Warri, Delta State, on 27 March 2021.

According to Gopa, the children attended school from her residence and only visited their father occasionally.

She further announced that she temporarily relinquished custody of the children, describing the decision as the most difficult of her life.

She said the move followed years of pressure and emotional strain after her separation from the singer.

Harrysong reacts

Reacting to the allegations, the 44-year-old singer issued a cease-and-desist notice through his lawyer, Mary Iyanagbe of Mary M. Iyanagbe and Co.

The legal notice was posted on his Instagram page on Saturday.

In the notice, the “Testify” crooner gave Gopa a 14-day ultimatum to issue a public apology over the allegations.

He added that failure to comply within the stipulated period would compel him to pursue monetary damages.

“We are solicitors and advocates of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, and our services have been retained by Mr Okiri Tara Harry, aka Harrysong and upon his specific instructions, we shall hereinafter refer to him as ‘Our Client.

“Failure to comply with our client’s demand within the aforementioned time, our client will not fail to seek monetary damages of N1, 000, 000,000, (one billion Naira) as well as other equitable relief against you for your unlawful conduct and defamatory remarks. Let this serve as a notice. Let wise counsel prevail”, he said.

Backstory

This newspaper reported that the marital crisis, which led to their separation, began in January 2024, after a series of WhatsApp messages involving singer Harrison Okiri Gopa surfaced online.

In the chats, he was allegedly seen urging his ex-wife to terminate her pregnancy, claiming he feared she would give birth to another girl.

The Delta-born singer later addressed the controversy, appealing to the public to respect his family’s privacy.

He said he chose to speak out on the matter only after consulting with his family.