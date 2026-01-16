The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Moroccan referee Jalal Jayed to take charge of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 third-place match between Nigeria and Egypt.

CAF confirmed the officiating team for the encounter scheduled for Saturday, 17 January, with a kick-off time of 5 pm at the Mohammed V Stadium.

Jayed will lead an experienced team of officials drawn from across the continent for the high-profile playoff between two of Africa’s most successful football nations.

He will be assisted on the flanks by Zakaria Brinsi and Akarkad Mostafa, while Hassani Khalil has been named as the third assistant referee.

Kenyan official Peter Waweru Kamaku will serve as the fourth official, a role that includes managing substitutions and technical area discipline during the match.

CAF has also selected an Algerian, Lahlou Benbraham, to oversee the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system for the fixture.

He will be supported by Haythem Guirat as Assistant VAR 1 and Hamza El Fariq as Assistant VAR 2. The referee assessor for the match is Sinko Zeli.

The Nigeria–Egypt clash brings together two continental heavyweights with a rich AFCON history.

Nigeria, three-time champions, and Egypt, record winners with seven titles, both missed out on a place in the final after losing their respective semi-final matches.

The third-place game now offers both sides a chance to end the tournament on a positive note.

With pride, ranking points and tournament momentum at stake, the third-place match is not expected to be a stroll in the park for either team.