Goldberg Lager Beer will host another edition of its Festival of Drums and Light on Saturday as Nigeria’s Super Eagles prepare to face Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations third-place match.

The event will take place at the Lion Wonder Arena in Egbeda, Lagos, with activities scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m., ahead of kick-off.

The fan engagement is part of Goldberg’s ongoing Our Beat, Our Gold campaign, which has followed the Super Eagles throughout AFCON 2025 with viewing centres and cultural activations in Lagos and other locations.

According to the organisers, the latest edition will combine football viewing with music and light entertainment.

Artistes billed to perform include Small Doctor and Shoday, while DJ Neptune and Hardvantage will also be on the ground to rock the crowd.

Speaking ahead of the event, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager Brands at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Laolu Babalola, said the initiative reflects the company’s continued support for Nigerian football and its supporters.

“Our Beat, Our Gold is about how Nigerians experience football,” he said. “Regardless of the stage of the competition, the passion remains strong. The Festival of Drums and Light provides a space for fans to come together and support the Super Eagles.”

Mr Babalola added that the third-place match offers the team an opportunity to end the tournament on a positive note.

“The Super Eagles have shown resilience at this AFCON,” he said. “The match against Egypt presents another chance to demonstrate character, and the fans will be there to support them.”

Also speaking, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, Kunle Aroyehun, said the festival aligns with the brand’s broader involvement in Nigerian football culture.

“Goldberg has maintained a long-standing relationship with Nigerian football,” he said. “Beyond sponsorship, these activations are about bringing people together, celebrating culture and supporting the national team through every phase of the tournament.”

Nigeria and Egypt share a long history in the Africa Cup of Nations, and Saturday’s third-place match adds another chapter to that rivalry.

Goldberg said it will continue to engage fans through the Our Beat, Our Gold campaign as the Super Eagles conclude their AFCON 2025 campaign.