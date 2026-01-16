The disappointment was clear on Wednesday night in Dopemu, Lagos.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles had just seen their AFCON 2025 title hopes end in a tense semi-final defeat to host nation Morocco.

Yet, at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Social Development (PAKO Field), the mood did not collapse into silence or anger.

Instead, music took over.

At the Goldberg Festival of Drums and Light, entertainment became the release valve for hundreds of fans still processing the heartbreak of a penalty shootout loss.

As emotions ran high, performances by DJ YK and singer Teni helped steady the atmosphere, turning frustration into collective reflection and calm celebration.

The event, which doubled as a public viewing centre, had drew a large crowd for the semi-final clash.

Before Nigeria took centre stage, fans watched the first semi-final between Senegal and Egypt.

DJ YK helped set the mood with hit songs as Senegal edged past the Pharaohs, keeping energy levels high ahead of the main attraction

By the time Nigeria and Morocco kicked off, the field was full.

Drums, chants and familiar supporters’ songs echoed across the venue as fans rallied behind the Super Eagles.

The match itself delivered drama in full measure, stretching into extra time before penalties decided the contest.

When Morocco sealed the win, the disappointment was immediate. Some fans sat quietly, others stared at the big screen, while a few tried to come to terms with the result through animated discussions.

It was at this point that the entertainment took on new meaning.

With Hypeman Advantage in full energy and pumping up the crowd, DJ YK returned to the decks, easing the crowd back into motion with soft transitions before lifting the tempo.

His set did not attempt to erase the loss but helped shift the mood from shock to acceptance.

Gradually, conversations resumed, heads nodded to the beat, and the tension in the air began to thin.

Teni’s appearance later in the night marked a turning point. Taking the stage after 120 draining minutes of football and penalties, the singer delivered a lively performance that drew cheers from a crowd still emotionally invested in the Super Eagles’ journey.

Her familiar songs sparked sing-alongs and brief moments of joy, reminding fans that football, even in defeat, is still a shared experience.

For many supporters, the performances offered comfort.

The Goldberg Festival of Drums and Light has followed Nigeria’s AFCON campaign with similar fan gatherings, blending football with live entertainment.

On this night, however, its role went beyond celebration. It became a space for emotional release.

Speaking after the event, Laolu Babalola, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lager Brands at Nigerian Breweries Plc, said the night reflected the resilience of Nigerian football fans.

“Football gives us joy and sometimes heartbreak,” he said. “What matters is how fans continue to show up, stay together and support the team, regardless of the outcome.”

Also speaking, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, Kunle Aroyehun said the viewing experience highlighted football’s role in building community.

“What we witnessed goes beyond the scoreboard,” he said. “The Festival of Drums and Light is about togetherness. Even in disappointment, fans found comfort in sharing the moment.”

For many supporters, watching the match collectively eased the pain of defeat.

“We were hurt, but being here helped,” said Musa Abdullahi, one of the fans. “The team fought hard, and watching together made it easier to accept.”

As fans gradually filtered out of the venue late into the night, the result in Morocco still stung. But the presence of music, familiar voices and shared space softened the blow.

Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 title chase may have ended at the semi-final stage, but for those at PAKO Field, the night showed that even in defeat, football’s power to unite endures.