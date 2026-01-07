Osasu Igbinedion, convener of the National Advocacy Coalition on the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, has been named among Africa’s 100 Most Impactful People in 2025 by Ranks Africa, in recognition of her sustained efforts to advance inclusive governance and strengthen democratic participation across the continent.

The honour, disclosed in a statement issued by the media office of the TOS Foundation on Wednesday, reflects growing continental attention to initiatives that promote representative governance, citizen participation, and long-term institutional development.

Mrs Igbinedion is the Founder of TOS Foundation Africa, a pan-African non-profit organisation focused on advancing inclusive governance, gender equity, and citizen participation through policy advocacy, convenings, and public education. She is also the Chief Executive Officer of the TOS Group of Companies.

The recognition places a renewed spotlight on her leadership in driving one of Nigeria’s most consequential gender inclusion reforms in recent years, the push for constitutionally guaranteed legislative seats for women.

Over the past year, according to the statement, Mrs Igbinedion has emerged as one of the most visible civic leaders behind the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at addressing Nigeria’s chronic underrepresentation of women in elective offices.

The Reserved Seats Bill, a constitutional amendment legislation, seeks to create additional elective seats exclusively for women in the Senate, House of Representatives, and State Houses of Assembly.

As convener of the National Advocacy Coalition, she coordinated a broad-based movement that reframed the bill from a marginal legislative proposal into a national governance issue.

The coalition “brought together lawmakers across party lines, alongside traditional and religious leaders, underscoring the idea that broader political inclusion helps build public trust and stronger institutions,” the statement read.

Advocates argue that Nigeria, despite being Africa’s most populous country, ranks among the lowest globally in women’s parliamentary representation, a gap that weakens democratic legitimacy and policy responsiveness. Under Mrs Igbinedion’s leadership, the coalition positioned the Reserved Seats Bill as a corrective mechanism designed to strengthen institutions rather than privilege any group.

Her approach emphasised evidence-based advocacy, drawing on comparative examples from African and global democracies where temporary special measures have expanded political inclusion and improved governance outcomes.

Mrs Igbinedion’s work on inclusive governance extends beyond political representation. Through the Shift the Needle Campaign, she has led state-level advocacy efforts to improve domestic funding for family planning and reproductive health.

“Anchored by a practical advocacy toolkit designed for First Ladies of Nigerian states, the campaign equipped leaders with data, clear policy guidance, and simple messaging tools to connect reproductive health to maternal survival, girls’ education, household stability, and economic productivity,” the statement said.

By framing family planning as a development and economic issue rather than a purely health concern, the campaign encouraged sustained political commitment at the state level, particularly in budgetary decision-making.

Mrs Igbinedion’s inclusion on Ranks Africa’s list also reflects her support for civic innovation. Through TOS Foundation Africa, she backed the development of 469Tracker, a civic technology platform designed to enhance legislative transparency and citizen engagement.

The platform allows citizens to track the performance of elected representatives, monitor legislative activities, and engage more meaningfully with democratic institutions. Advocates say tools like 469Tracker are critical in deepening accountability and closing the gap between citizens and lawmakers.

Her advocacy work is further reinforced by the annual TOS Symposium, a policy and civic dialogue platform convened under her leadership.

The symposium brings together policymakers, civil society leaders, development partners, and young people to examine Nigeria’s demographic realities and the policy choices required to support inclusive growth.

Ranks Africa, a pan-African media and recognition platform, said its 100 Most Impactful People list celebrates individuals whose work contributes to measurable social, economic, and institutional change across Africa, spanning governance, business, technology, philanthropy, and civil society.