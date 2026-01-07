The Federal Government has announced plans to launch Nigeria’s first National Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence to strengthen local research.

The plan for the establishment was announced on Wednesday by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, at the 50th convocation ceremony of the University of Jos, Plateau State.

According to the minister, the AI centre will be established at the institution through the support of the communications ministry to position the country as a significant contributor to the global artificial intelligence ecosystem.

At the convocation ceremony, Mr Tijani stated that the centre, being the first AI-focused national institution in the country, will act as a national hub for advanced research, skills development, innovation, and policy engagement.

“University of Jos must not merely observe Nigeria’s future; it must help to architect the future. Therefore, today, the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, will establish and support a National Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence at the university, marking the first of its kind in Nigeria.

“The centre will support our efforts in strengthening research, skills, and innovation, and positioning Nigeria as a serious contributor to the global AI ecosystem. AI will shape the future of every economy, and Nigeria intends to shape how it is built,” the minister said.

In his speech, Mr Tijani, who is also an alumnus of the institution, reiterated the significance of Nigeria’s participation in the AI ecosystem, noting the need for reliance on inclusive research and locally relevant data rather than foreign technologies and computing resources.

“The reality of AI is much more than just computing. Academic institutions globally have been investing in this space for years. We are too big as a country not to participate in AI, and it goes beyond what should be left as the responsibility of the West.

“Artificial intelligence systems must understand Nigeria’s reality, our languages, our culture, and our social structures, and universities must lead the research into inclusive datasets and contextual intelligence,” Mr Tijani said.

Additionally, he clarified that global AI leaders achieved their status through early academic investment in machine learning research and not just powerful computers. The minister noted that Nigerian universities must position the country as thoughtful contributors and leaders in the global south.

“Nigeria must not be a passive rule-taker in global AI governance. Our universities must help position the country as thoughtful contributors and leaders from the Global South,” the minister said.