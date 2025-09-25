The stakes could not be higher. This is a defining vote, not only for women, but for the very soul of our democracy. The world is watching. Our daughters are watching. Our history books are waiting to record whether we rose to the moment or shrank from it… To the lawmakers, I say: you have an opportunity to inscribe your names in the annals of progress. To the citizens, I say: your voice is the lever of history; use it now. And to Nigeria, I say: let us rise to meet our promise.

A Defining Vote for Nigeria’s Democracy

Thirty years ago in Beijing, the world declared, boldly and without compromise, that women’s rights are human rights. That declaration was not a gift. It was not a favour bestowed upon women by the political elites. It was the recognition of a truth older than politics itself: no nation can claim genuine progress while half its population is excluded from leadership.

Today, Nigeria stands at a historic threshold. After months of mobilisation; after hearings, debates, and testimony before the National Assembly, the Reserved Seats for Women Bill has entered its final and defining stage. The national public hearing is behind us. The next step is clear: the vote.

This is not just another item on the legislative calendar. This is not an ordinary debate on constitutional reform. This is a vote about the very soul of our democracy. A vote about whether Nigeria will finally match rhetoric with reality. A vote about whether we will dismantle structural barriers that have kept women on the margins of governance, or whether we will resign ourselves to another generation of excuses and exclusion.

The truth is undeniable: Our democracy has been incomplete. When women are absent from the chambers where laws are made, from the tables where policies are decided, and from the platforms where the nation charts its course, we silence half our people and weaken the whole. We cannot build a house of democracy on half its foundation.

The Beijing Declaration called this out three decades ago. António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, reminded the world just days ago: cultural barriers, misogyny, and systemic inequality are still holding humanity back. Nigeria, Africa’s largest democracy, cannot afford to be counted among the laggards.

And yet, as we approach the vote, I hear the questions. These are not trivial; they deserve clear answers. The Reserved Seats for Women Bill is not charity; it is a corrective temporary special measure, designed to last for four election cycles. Its purpose is simple: to remove entrenched structural bias so that merit can finally shine through. Once those barriers fall, Nigerian women – brilliant, capable, and proven across every sector of society – will rise on their own.

First: Will this increase the cost of governance?

No, not in any meaningful sense. The Reserved Seats for Women Bill would cost less than 1 per cent of the national budget. For perspective, this is a rounding error in the federal accounts. And what do we gain in return? A democracy that is more representative, more inclusive, and more stable. That is not waste. That is the best investment a country can make. Nations that invest in gender parity reap dividends in peace, innovation, and prosperity.

Second: Isn’t this tokenism? Why can’t women just run like everyone else?

Because the playing field is not level. For decades, women have been systemically shut out — not because they lacked ability, but because they faced barriers not applicable to men. Campaign financing remains prohibitively expensive. Social norms still stigmatise ambitious women. Violence and harassment deter many from entering the political arena.

Third: Where has this worked before?

Across Africa, and indeed across the world, reserved seats and quotas have worked. Rwanda today has the highest percentage of women in the parliament in the world, with women holding 61.3 per cent of seats in the lower house. Senegal has 46 per cent; South Africa, 46.2 per cent; Namibia, 44.2 per cent; Mozambique, 43.2 per cent; and Cape Verde, 41.7 per cent. Other African nations — Burundi, Cameroon, Uganda, Angola, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, and Tanzania, have all crossed the 30 per cent threshold set by the Beijing Declaration. These countries are not weaker for including women; they are stronger, more prosperous, and more stable. Nigeria must not remain an outlier.

When skeptics say Nigeria is not ready, the facts prove otherwise: It is Nigeria that is late.

So what must we do now? Three things are urgent:

First, lawmakers must recognise that this vote will define their legacies. To vote YES is to stand on the right side of history, to align Nigeria with its global commitments under CEDAW, the African Charter, and the Sustainable Development Goals. Future generations will not ask how many bills you passed or how many committees you chaired. They will ask whether, when the moment came, you opened the door of democracy wider or left it closed. Equal representation is the bedrock of peace, prosperity, and progress. Nations that include women at the decision-making table are more stable, more innovative, and more prosperous. This is not about women versus men. This is about Nigeria versus stagnation. It is about ensuring that the best minds, regardless of gender, are brought forward to solve the pressing challenges of our time: security, economic growth, climate change, and social cohesion.

Second, citizens must sustain the pressure. Advocacy does not end at the public hearing; it intensifies before the vote. Every phone call to a representative, every townhall conversation, every message to a lawmaker matters. Nigeria’s women, and men who believe in justice, must be unrelenting. History teaches us that no great reform was ever won by silence. Progress comes when citizens, with moral clarity, make it impossible for leaders to look away.

Third, we must frame this bill not as a women’s issue, but as a national imperative. Equal representation is the bedrock of peace, prosperity, and progress. Nations that include women at the decision-making table are more stable, more innovative, and more prosperous. This is not about women versus men. This is about Nigeria versus stagnation. It is about ensuring that the best minds, regardless of gender, are brought forward to solve the pressing challenges of our time: security, economic growth, climate change, and social cohesion.

The stakes could not be higher. This is a defining vote, not only for women, but for the very soul of our democracy. The world is watching. Our daughters are watching. Our history books are waiting to record whether we rose to the moment or shrank from it.

To the lawmakers, I say: you have an opportunity to inscribe your names in the annals of progress. To the citizens, I say: your voice is the lever of history; use it now. And to Nigeria, I say: let us rise to meet our promise.