Nigeria’s renewed push to correct decades of severe gender imbalance in political representation has thrust one proposal to the centre of national debate: the Reserved Seats Bill, a constitutional amendment legislation seeking to create additional elective seats exclusively for women in the Senate, House of Representatives, and State Houses of Assembly.

The idea is simple: To increase women’s representation because, clearly, if deliberate steps are not taken, women will remain excluded from Nigeria’s political system. But the process of implementing this bill, particularly how political parties will nominate candidates and the emerging concerns over cost, campaign size, and electoral fairness, is far more complex.

This explainer unpacks the bill, breaks down how parties may eventually select candidates, examines potential drawbacks, and situates Nigeria’s conversation in a global context.

It also interrogates the argument that women contesting state-wide seats will face gubernatorial-level campaign burdens and what that means for the cost of governance.

The problem the bill seeks to fix

Women’s legislative representation in Nigeria has remained consistently poor across all seven election cycles since 1999.

Data from the Centre for Democracy and Development show that between 1999 and 2003, women occupied only 2.8 per cent of Senate seats and 3.3 per cent of House seats. Between 2003 and 2007, women occupied 3.7 per cent of Senate seats and 5.8 per cent of House seats.

These figures showed only slight improvement in subsequent cycles.

The highest point for the Senate was 8.3 per cent between 2007 and 2011, and the House peaked at 7.2 per cent between 2011 and 2015. The numbers dropped sharply between 2019 and 2023, when only eight women were in the Senate and 13 in the House.

Currently, the 10th Assembly has only four women out of 109 senators (3.7 per cent) and 16 women out of 360 members in the House of Representatives (4.44 per cent). Fourteen state assemblies do not have a single woman. The states are Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Jigawa, Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe and Plateau.

In the South, the states with no woman representation are Imo, Abia and Osun.

The bill, therefore, attempts one of the most ambitious interventions in Nigeria’s legislative history to correct this imbalance.

What the bill proposes

The bill seeks to create additional constitutionally recognised seats strictly for women. In the Senate, each state and the FCT would have one extra seat reserved exclusively for women.

The House of Representatives would mirror this arrangement, with one extra seat for each state and the FCT.

At the state level, each House of Assembly would add three women-only seats.

If passed, Nigeria’s legislature would expand to 146 senators, 397 members of the House, and 1,098 state legislators.

The reserved seats would offer equal status, powers, and privileges as the existing seats, and women occupying them would not be barred from contesting regular seats.

The amendment is designed as a temporary measure that will be reviewed after four general elections, equivalent to sixteen years, to decide whether to retain, expand, or abolish the arrangement.

How political parties will nominate candidates

This is currently the most contested question surrounding the bill.

Interviews with legislative experts and advocates reveal two emerging positions.

The first, and currently dominant, understanding is that political parties will be required to nominate candidates for the special seats through internal party primaries.

Osasu Igbinedion, CEO of TOS Group, a civil society organisation actively leading the campaign for the bill, explained that nothing in it exempts the reserved seats from the standard nomination process.

Women seeking these seats will therefore purchase nomination forms, run in party primaries, and emerge as flagbearers only after defeating fellow aspirants within their respective parties.

For instance, if five women in APC express interest in Benue’s women-only House seat, APC would conduct a primary election to pick a single candidate who would then face candidates from other political parties in the general election.

The second emerging view, outlined by Chidozie Ajah, special adviser (legislative) to the deputy speaker, is that the nomination system is not final. He explained that the Constitution provides only a framework and that an Implementation Act will be developed to set out the operational details.

This includes whether the seats will be contested statewide or zoned into smaller subunits, how parties will structure their primaries, and whether alternative nomination models, such as rotational systems, joint nomination committees, or partial appointments, may be adopted to reduce cost and complexity.

“The Implementation Act is still in development, and no final decision has been taken,” he said.

How reserved seat candidates will campaign

Under the current proposal, women vying for the new seats must campaign across entire states. These seats are not tied to senatorial districts or federal constituencies. Instead, each woman will represent the whole state.

For example, a woman contesting the reserved Senate seat in Edo would introduce herself simply as “Hi, my name is Chief Mrs Osasu Igbenedion Ogwuche. I am a senator representing Edo State, the good people of Edo State, the heartbeat of the nation,” Mrs Igbenedion clarified.

This structure dramatically expands campaign responsibility. Women will need to travel across all local government areas, hold statewide consultations, and build broad coalitions to achieve this goal.

It mirrors the campaign style for governorship candidates, which is extremely expensive and labour-intensive. This has raised concerns that the bill, in its current form, may increase financial barriers for women, the same barriers that already hinder their political participation.

Mr Ajah acknowledged this dilemma and noted that several stakeholders are proposing alternative structures to avoid creating “gubernatorial-scale” campaigns for reserved seats.

Does the bill increase the cost of governance?

Definitely, but only marginally, according to multiple analyses. The creation of 182 new legislative seats undoubtedly entails additional salaries, allowances, staff, office running costs, and logistics. This has fuelled criticism that Nigeria’s legislature is already too large and too expensive, especially in an economy facing fiscal strain.

However, studies by PLAC and other policy groups show that the financial impact on the National Assembly’s budget would be less than one per cent.

Mr Ajah reinforced this by noting that the legislature’s share of Nigeria’s total federal budget is already small compared to the enormous administrative cost of the executive arm, which oversees more than a thousand MDAs.

Advocates argue that the economic benefits of increased female representation far outweigh the marginal cost.

Reports by McKinsey, the World Bank and the UN consistently show that societies with stronger female participation in governance record higher GDP growth, better social outcomes and lower corruption levels.

Projections suggest that Nigeria could unlock approximately $229 billion in economic value over the next decade by increasing women’s inclusion in public life.

How other countries improved women’s representation

Nigeria is not the first country to consider affirmative action to increase the number of women in parliament. Many countries with strong female representation did not rely solely on gradual cultural change but instead employed one of three methods: reserved seats, legislated quotas, or voluntary party quotas.

In Africa, Rwanda remains the most cited example. Following the 1994 genocide, the country adopted a new constitution that deliberately embedded gender inclusion into its political framework. The constitution reserves 24 seats for women in the lower house, elected through an electoral college system involving women’s councils and local government representatives.

Beyond these reserved seats, women also contest regular party-list and constituency seats. This dual-track system has produced the highest proportion of women parliamentarians in the world, consistently above 60 per cent. Importantly, Rwanda’s experience shows that reserved seats did not cap women’s participation; instead, they created an entry point that later expanded women’s competitiveness across the entire political system.

Uganda adopted a different, yet equally intentional, model. The country introduced district women representatives, guaranteeing one female legislator per district. These women are elected directly by voters and represent their entire districts, similar to what Nigeria’s reserved seats propose at the state level.

While Uganda’s model has faced criticism for reinforcing parallel representation, it has nonetheless ensured that women remain a visible and permanent presence in parliament, pushing representation above 30 per cent for several election cycles.

Tanzania allocates special seats proportionally to parties based on their electoral performance, which consistently keeps women’s representation above a third.

This system has allowed Tanzania to steadily increase female representation while avoiding the high campaign costs associated with constituency-wide contests. Women’s representation in Tanzania’s parliament has hovered between 35 and 40 per cent, far above Nigeria’s single-digit figures.

In Kenya, a portion of parliamentary seats is reserved for women and allocated to political parties based on the number of seats they win in general elections. Parties then nominate women to fill these special seats.

Kenya’s 2010 Constitution introduced a mixed solution after years of agitation by women’s rights groups. It created 47 county women’s representative seats, each elected statewide at the county level. These seats exist alongside constituency MPs and senators. Although Kenya has struggled to fully implement its constitutional gender parity provisions, the reserved seats have guaranteed a minimum level of women’s representation and significantly altered the visibility of women in national politics.

Senegal provides a striking example. In 2010, the country passed a parity law requiring political parties to field equal numbers of male and female candidates on their electoral lists. The impact was immediate. Women’s representation jumped from below 25 per cent to over 40 per cent in a single election cycle. Senegal’s experience demonstrates how legal compulsion, rather than goodwill, can rapidly transform representation.

South Africa presents another model rooted in party discipline rather than constitutional mandate. The African National Congress (ANC) voluntarily adopted a gender quota policy requiring at least half of its candidates to be women. Because the ANC dominates national elections, this internal party rule translates into national outcomes. Women’s representation in South Africa’s parliament has remained consistently above 40 per cent for years. The key lesson here is that where dominant parties commit to quotas, results follow even without constitutional amendments.

In Europe, the Nordic countries, including Sweden, Norway, and Finland, illustrate how long-term institutional reforms and party norms can produce gender-balanced legislatures. Most of these countries do not reserve seats by law. Instead, political parties voluntarily enforce “zipper systems” on their candidate lists, alternating male and female candidates. These arrangements emerged after decades of advocacy and are supported by proportional representation electoral systems, which make quotas easier to enforce. As a result, women consistently occupy between 40 and 47 per cent of parliamentary seats across the region.

Latin America also offers valuable lessons. Countries such as Argentina and Mexico introduced legislated quotas in the 1990s and later strengthened them into full parity laws. Mexico now requires political parties to field equal numbers of male and female candidates for all elective positions.

What these cases show is that progress is rarely accidental. What unites these diverse experiences is the recognition that political systems are not gender-neutral.

Without intervention, existing power structures tend to reproduce themselves, shutting women out through financial barriers, party gatekeeping, violence, and cultural norms. Countries that waited for organic change made little progress. Those that adopted temporary or permanent corrective measures saw rapid and sustained improvement.

The Reserved Seats Bill is ambitious, controversial and still evolving. It promises to reshape Nigeria’s legislative landscape and address decades of gender imbalance. But the bill’s effectiveness depends heavily on how the Implementation Act resolves key operational questions, particularly around nomination, zoning, campaign scope, and cost.

While critics warn of bloated governance and expanded bureaucracy, supporters argue that the long-term economic and democratic gains far outweigh the modest financial impact.

Global experience shows that without structural intervention, women remain locked out of politics. Reserved seats, particularly when framed as temporary corrective measures, have worked in several countries comparable to Nigeria.

As lawmakers deliberate, the challenge remains finding a model that guarantees inclusion without imposing prohibitive financial burdens on the very women the bill seeks to empower.