Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, on Monday, assented to the state’s 2026 Appropriation Bill of N1.016 trillion as passed by the Abia House of Assembly.

In a speech at the brief event held at Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, Mr Otti pledged that, barring unforeseen circumstances, the 2026 budget would be judiciously implemented to advance development in Abia.

The governor assured that the state government would remain disciplined and committed to implementing the approved budget.

Mr Otti stressed that any future adjustments, if unavoidable, would be brought back to the assembly with proper justification.

He commended the team that worked tirelessly to prepare the appropriation bill and transmit it to the assembly, and also praised the lawmakers for their diligence, sleepless nights, and speedy passage of the bill.

He noted that the House demonstrated attention to detail and did not merely pass the bill without scrutiny, adding that the engagements between the executive and legislative arms reflected the true spirit of democracy.

Mr Otti said that the time taken to pass the bill was positive, as it ensured thorough work and pushed the executive to produce credible figures that could withstand scrutiny.

He expressed satisfaction that, despite the rigorous review process, the major figures remained unchanged, with the total budget standing at N1.016 trillion, while capital and recurrent allocations were retained.

Mr Otti said that the budget reflects the government’s philosophy of empowerment.

He added that the philosophy was driven by creating an enabling environment for business, alongside investments in health, education, environmental sanitation and roads.

In his remark, the Speaker of the Abia House of Assembly, Emmanuel Emeruwa, said that the budget, titled “Project of Acceleration and New Possibilities,” signified a stage where strong foundations had been laid to enable faster development.

Mr Emeruwa noted that the state was close to closing developmental gaps created over the past 24 years, describing the moment as a return to “ground zero” and the beginning of accelerated progress.

The speaker said that the development efforts in the state were attracting attention beyond Nigeria, adding that the government would not allow any form of regression.

He commended the governor for his focus and leadership, pledging continued support for initiatives aimed at improving employment, education, health and other key sectors.

Mr Emeruwa said that the House supports the Budget of Acceleration to ensure sustained development in Abia.

(NAN)