Nigerian rapper and songwriter Olamide “Olamide” Adedeji has been announced as the headliner for the upcoming “Mission 26k” edition of the Mainland BlockParty, Africa’s leading youth festival.

This was disclosed in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday.

The organisers said the event, set for 1 January 2026, at the expansive Mainland Wonderland, follows on from their successful “Wale in Wonderland” Boxing Day celebration.

The organisers added that “Mission 26k” is expected to attract 26,000 attendees for a high-energy music experience designed to capture the vibrant spirit of Africa’s youth scene.

They further stated that the 36-year-old was chosen to headline the festival sponsored by Bet9ja, with additional support from ALAT by Wema, Guinness, Jameson, Johnnie Walker, Pepsi, and Rexona due to his reputation as the voice of the street.

The announcement comes just weeks after Olamide, also known as “Eyan Mayweather”, became the first African rapper to sell out the iconic OVO Arena Wembley in London.

Community connection

Rebecca Adeyanju, Head of Products at The Plug, said Olamide’s sell-out performance at the iconic OVO Arena Wembley in London cemented his reputation as an unrivalled live performer with influence that spans continents.

She further described the singer as integral to the platform’s mission.

“This is about setting the tone for the entire year. Olamide deeply connects with our community, and his music resonates with people worldwide. Few artists embody the growth, sound, and drive of the African streets the way he does.

“He is a generational talent, and his impact is central to what the Mainland BlockParty represents. Having Baddo headline ‘Mission 26k’ is a major moment for us, and we are ready to give fans the show they have been waiting for,” she said.

She noted that the “Mission” strategy reflects the platform’s rapid and exponential growth.

She added that the intense anticipation for Olamide’s performance is fuelled by the massive success of his self-titled 2025 album, Olamidé.

The album featured collaborations with Wizkid, Asake, and Seyi Vibez.

Launched in 2018, Mainland BlockParty has evolved from a local gathering into a globally recognised festival, celebrated for its focus on accessibility, authenticity, and youth leadership.

Singer Adekunle “Adekunle Gold” Kosoko led the lineup for “Mission 24k,” while Balogun “Seyi Vibez” Oluwaloseyi headlined the “Mission 25k.”

Mainland BlockParty recently took place in Abuja, Accra, London, and New York.

“Tickets to the festival are available on Mainblockparty ”