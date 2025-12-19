The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Caretaker Committee faction backed by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has dissolved State Working Committees in 14 states.

The decision was announced in a communiqué issued after the faction’s meeting on Thursday in Abuja, read by acting Publicity Secretary, Haruna Jungun.

Mr Jungun said the affected states are Borno, Bauchi, Oyo, Zamfara, Yobe, Ekiti, Bayelsa, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Delta, Taraba, Kano and Lagos.

He said the committee also assigned portfolios to members to strengthen the administration and coordination of party activities nationwide.

“The National Caretaker Committee further ratified the dissolution of some state executives while confirming caretaker committees in those states,” Mr Jungun said.

He listed the following appointments: Adenike Ogunse as women’s leader, Deji Doherty as deputy national secretary, and Olaka Nwogu as treasurer.

Others named were Mr Jungun as publicity secretary and Ibrahim Bala-Aboki as national youth leader.

Mr Jungun said a timetable for state congresses was approved, beginning on 9 January 2026, to be followed by a national convention.

Assuring members of party unity, the spokesperson rejected claims that INEC had recognised the Taminu Turaki-led executive.

“There is only one genuine and legitimate PDP, headed by Abdulrahmah Mohammed,” he said.

He challenged Mr Turaki to produce the code used to upload his executives on INEC’s portal, describing reports of recognition as false.

Earlier, acting National Chairman Abdulrahmah Mohammed said the meeting aimed to keep the party on a lawful and stable path.

“We have only one PDP under my leadership, aligned with the party constitution and the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Mr Mohammed said.

(NAN)