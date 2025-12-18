Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a move that significantly reshapes the political landscape in the North-central region.

The defection was announced on Thursday by the National Chairman of the APC, Nentawe Yilwatda, during the party’s 14th National Caucus meeting at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

Speaking to party leaders, Mr Yilwatda, a native of Plateau State, described Mr Mutfwang’s decision to join the APC as a strategic gain for the ruling party, particularly in consolidating its influence in the North-central geopolitical zone.

“With the defection of Governor Mutfwang, the entire North-Central region is now governed by the APC,” Mr Yilwatda said, highlighting the significance of the development for the party’s national outlook and electoral prospects.

Mr Mutfwang’s defection is a major realignment in Plateau State, where the PDP has historically maintained a strong foothold.

His move adds to a growing list of high-profile political realignments to the APC, following defections by Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Peter Mbah (Enugu), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), and Agbu Kefas (Taraba).

Collectively, these defections have further strengthened the ruling party’s national profile and political clout ahead of upcoming elections, with the APC now positioned to expand its appeal in a region that has often been a key battleground.

Governor Mutfwang has yet to make a public statement on his reasons for joining the APC, but his move is widely interpreted as aligning with the ruling party’s rising influence and its agenda for political cohesion across the country.

Mr Yiwatda was Mr Mutfwang’s opponent in the 2023 governorship election in Plateau State.