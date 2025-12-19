The Police Service Commission (PSC) said 775 police officers have been promoted to various ranks.

The commission, in a statement posted on Facebook Thursday evening, said the promotion followed “rigorous written examinations and oral interviews.”

The commission’s head of protocols and public affairs, Torty Kalu, stated that the exercise, coordinated by the PSC’s chairperson, Hashimu Argungu, was completed on 17 December in Abuja.

The list includes a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), seven Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIG), and 13 Commissioners of Police (CP), 30 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP), 51 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), 542 Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), 119 Superintendent of Police (SP) and 12 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP).

Those promoted

Mohammed Gumel was promoted to the position of Deputy Inspector-General of Police. Until his promotion, Mr Gumel was an AIG in charge of the Community Policing Project (CPP) Department, Research and Planning.

Seven officers were promoted from CP rank to AIG. They are Ihebom Chukwuma of the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja and Maxwell Olatokunbo of K9 unit.

Also known as Canine, the “K9” unit includes police dogs and their handlers, who use the trained dogs to detect explosives or drugs among other things.

Others include Abaniwonda Olufemi, Alonyenu Francis Idu, Lawal Ayodeji of the Lagos FCID’s Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), Agene Emmanuel, FCID Kaduna and Vungmoh Kwaimo.

Thirteen DCPs were promoted to the rank of CP. They include Babalola Johnson, Ali Fage, Cyril Obiozo, Adepegba Adetoye, Ofem Arikpo, Edwin Ogbeghagha, Audu Bosso, Samuel Gimba, Alhaji Danladi, Richard Gara, Lasisi Titilola, and John Obiuagbaka.

Thirty ACPs including Muhammad Diggi, Udu Ogechi, Afolaogun Toyin, Abdullahi Dahiru, Hassan Aliyu, Alex Ebbah, and Ajasa Hakeem were elevated to the rank of DSP.

Among the 51 CSPs promoted to ACP are Davidson Ndubueze, Muktari Bello and Obediah Okezie.

Argungu calls for effective policing

Congratulating those promoted, Mr Argungu, the chairman of the PSC, urged them to be committed to their “new responsibilities.”

Mr Argungu, who noted that such promotions come with higher expectations, advised the officers to “rededicate themselves to effective policing,” which guarantees protection of lives and property including the “maintenance of law and order.”