President Bola Tinubu has sympathised with the government and the people of Bayelsa State over the passing of the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The deputy governor died on Thursday after collapsing in his office and being rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, the state capital.

The president extended his heartfelt condolences to the governor of the state, Douye Diri, and the wife of the Deputy Governor, Beatrice Ewhrudjakpo, as well as his children and the friends and associates who worked closely with the diligent public servant.

President Tinubu acknowledged the selflessness and patriotism of the deputy governor, who had previously served the state as Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure before being elected Senator for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

The president encouraged the state to preserve the legacy of the public servant, who left his mark on Bayelsa State’s infrastructure and contributed to the making of laws and shaping of policies at the National Assembly.

President Tinubu prayed for the soul of the departed and God’s comfort for the grieving family and the state.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(information & Strategy)

December 15, 2025