Ahead of his formal reception into the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, 3 November, the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has said his decision to quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in the interest of the state.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Sunday by the spokesperson to Mr Diri, Daniel Alabrah.

Governor Diri, who spoke on Sunday during the 14th Bayelsa Thanksgiving Day at the Ecumenical Centre in Igbogene, Yenagoa, said someone had to take the decision and that he took it on behalf of Bayelsans.

It was the first time he spoke publicly on the issue after he resigned from the PDP on 15 October.

Governor Diri explained that some persons might not understand his decision to join the ruling party, but that with the passage of time, it would become clear that his reasons were altruistic.

He expressed delight over the gathering of different political leaders at the Thanksgiving service, stressing that the unity of Bayelsa was crucial for its development.

He stated that politics should be for development and not to bring people down, and that his administration will continue to unite and develop the state.

The Bayelsa governor also said that the current peace and security in the state and its ongoing development were reasons to be grateful to God and urged the people to imbibe the culture of thanksgiving.

His words: “Somebody had to take the decision (to leave the PDP) and I took it on behalf of the state. I took it in the best interest of the state. Some of you might not understand now but later it will be clear to all.

“When we came in as a government, what we did at the beginning was to ensure that most of the uncompleted projects were completed, and we introduced new ones. That alone is enough reason to thank God.

“The peace and security we are enjoying is another reason to thank God.

“Politics is for development and not to kill your brother. The gathering here is a testimony of the unity in the state.”

The Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, who was represented by his Senior Policy Adviser, Funkekeme Solomon, said the strength of Bayelsa’s progress and development was in the unity of the people and urged the state to remain united and supportive of the Diri administration.

Mr Oborevwori lauded the state for sustaining the culture of thanksgiving, saying it is an attitude that attracts God’s blessings.

Lokpobiri speaks on Diri’s defection

In his remarks, the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, who said he was excited to attend the annual thanksgiving for the first time, described Mr Diri as a unifier.

‎

‎Mr Lokpobiri said the governor’s recent political move was timely as the state can no longer afford to be in opposition when key developmental decisions are being made at the centre.

‎

Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Samuel Ogbuku, described Mr Diri as a godsend to the state, owing to his visible developmental strides.

Mr Ogbuku prayed for God’s wisdom to guide him to continue doing his best for the state.

‎Delivering a sermon titled: “Reasons Why We Should Thank God,” the General Overseer of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Mike Okonkwo, said thanksgiving was important as God was always present at the time of need and does not forsake His children.

‎The renowned cleric assured the people of the state that victory and blessings were guaranteed as long as they made God their Alpha and Omega.

‎In their goodwill messages, Senator Konbowei Benson (Bayelsa Central), the Head of Service of the Federation, Dame Didi Walson-Jack, Chairman, Bayelsa Elders Council and former Deputy Governor of the State, Gboribiogha John-Jonah, a retired rear admiral, and President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Benjamin Okaba, all hailed the governor’s development strides, and stressed the need for people of the state to remain united.

‎

‎Dignitaries present at the well-attended event included the wives of the governor, Gloria, and Justice Patience Ama-Diri, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Fatima Tajudeen-Abbas, as well as Senator Benson Agadaga (Bayelsa East), and Senator Sunday Katung (Kaduna South).

‎Others were the Speaker of the Bayelsa House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, Chief Judge of Bayelsa State, Justice Matilda Ayemieye, former governor of old Rivers State and Amanyanabo of Twon Brass, Alfred Diete-Spiff, wife of the first civilian governor of the state, Margaret Alamieseigha as well as a former deputy governor of the state, Peremobowei Ebebi, and the 2019 Bayelsa APC governorship candidate, David Lyon.

Also in attendance were the Managing Director of the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority, Ebitimi Amgbare, renowned cleric, David Zilly-Aggrey, and several ministers of God, entrepreneurs, traditional rulers and top government officials.

Popular gospel artiste, Asu Ekiye, ministered at the event.