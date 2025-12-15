The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied claims that it is being used to target opposition politicians, insisting that its operations are guided strictly by its enabling law, not political considerations.

In a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale described recent accusations by some political actors alleging the “weaponisation” and “politicisation” of the commission as a deliberate misrepresentation of its mandate.

“First, the commission’s weapon is its Establishment Act which provides the ground norm of its activities,” Mr Oyewale said. “The Act mandates the Commission to investigate and prosecute all economic and financial crimes. The only exception to criminal prosecution by the Commission are political officers granted constitutional immunity during their tenure.”

He added that suspects from ruling, opposition, and non-partisan backgrounds do not enjoy immunity and are investigated and prosecuted equally.

“A check list of arrests and prosecutions by the Commission in the last two years under the current leadership shows that prominent members of the ruling party, including former governors and ministers, are being investigated alongside opposition politicians,” he said.

Mr Oyewale rejected insinuations that the commission was acting to weaken the opposition for the benefit of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Where is persecution in asking a suspect of corrupt practice to account for his sleaze? Corruption has no gender, religion, tribe, political party or other extraneous alignment. Selective outrage cannot be a defence against criminal investigation for graft,” he said.

The EFCC spokesperson also warned that attempts to intimidate or blackmail the commission into dropping investigations pose a greater threat to democracy than the agency carrying out its duties.

He rejected calls for amendments to the EFCC’s enabling law to address what he described as a “disgruntled section of the political class,” cautioning that such moves may not serve the national interest.

Mr Oyewale called on “well-meaning, reform-minded and patriotic Nigerians” to support the EFCC in its anti-corruption mandate.

Accusation Vs Denial

Opposition politicians have accused the federal government of using the EFCC to harass and weaken opposition parties ahead of future elections. The presidency has denied the allegations, saying President Bola Tinubu does not direct the EFCC’s investigations and that the agency operates independently.

The accusation came in the wake of the arrest and detention of former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, over financial allegations traced to his time in office.

On Saturday, EFCC denied revoking Mr Malami’s bail because he attended a political gathering in Kebbi State. The commission said, rather, Mr Malami had yet to fulfil his bail conditions.

Mr Malami, who defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and subsequently indicated interest to run for Kebbi State governor on the platform of his new party in 2027, has maintained his innocence.

Government officials argue that anti-corruption agencies also investigate members of the ruling party, including former governors and ministers.

The controversy forms part of a broader political dispute, with opposition leaders warning of shrinking democratic space and the government dismissing the claims as attempts to evade accountability.