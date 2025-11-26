A former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, has warned that criminal gangs, including armed robbers, have infiltrated Nigeria’s security institutions, complicating the country’s fight against insurgency and banditry.

Mr Wase made the remarks on Wednesday during the continued special session of the House on national security.

The special session, which began on Wednesday, is examining Nigeria’s escalating security emergencies and reviewing policy and legislative interventions.

Mr Wase, who represents Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau State, urged lawmakers to avoid religious narratives that, in his view, distort the true nature of the crisis.

He said more than half of all insecurity incidents recorded in West Africa occur in Nigeria, with the North Central bearing the highest burden.

“North Central is the main area where 52 per cent of the insecurity and insurgency in this country is taking place,” he said. “Our people are dying. Our people have been displaced, those in the military, those in the security forces, and those at home.”

‘This crisis is criminality, not religion’

He cautioned strongly against attempts to frame the conflict along religious lines, insisting that the violence is driven purely by criminality.

“I want to disagree with those who are bringing the religious inkling into it,” he said. “In these enclaves, you find Muslims, Christians, pagans. The ones that have been caught include all groups. So how do you define it as genocide against any faith?”

Mr Wase said narratives that cast the violence as a religious war weaken national unity and obstruct solutions.

“It just has to do with criminality, and we must brand it as criminality. Otherwise, that division of religion will continue to attack us, and before we know it, we cannot tackle the problem effectively,” he warned.

‘Armed robbers were found in army recruitment lists’

The former deputy speaker also raised alarm over security recruitment processes, alleging that criminal elements have successfully entered the armed forces.

“There were moments in time when, in the process of recruitment, Boko Haram members were found in the list. Other criminals and armed robbers were found in the list of Nigerian Army and the police,” he said.

He cited an incident involving a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation who reportedly spotted a known armed robber in a Nigerian security uniform at an airport and ordered his arrest.

“These are part of the problems we are faced with. You find a criminal in the system, and before you know it, we cannot resolve the problem,” he said, urging politicians to recommend only candidates of integrity for recruitment.

Mr Wase also called for constitutional reforms to address Nigeria’s long-standing indigeneship question, which he described as a major driver of division.

‘Bandits collected about ₦5bn ransom in one year’

Lamenting the state of insecurity, Mr Wase said bandits collected “about ₦5bn in ransom within one year,” while Boko Haram attacks and related violence have killed “about 30,000 people.”

He questioned the effectiveness of security spending, noting that nearly 30 per cent of the national budget last year went to security-related sectors.

“If there were proper releases and proper execution, we might have solved some problems,” he said.

Security lapses and lack of synergy

The lawmaker accused security agencies of failing to act on intelligence, citing the Kuje Prison attack and a recent incident in Kebbi State.

“There must be synergy and collaboration between all our security agencies. Otherwise, it is going to be an exercise in futility,” he said.

He added that security personnel often withdraw from their posts shortly before major attacks, calling for accountability.

Personal losses

Mr Wase also shared personal tragedies to underscore the severity of insecurity in the North Central, revealing that he lost a cousin, a younger brother, and a nephew, all serving in the armed forces or local vigilante groups.

“I know what it means. As I speak to you, the heat in the North-central is more than what you can imagine,” he said.

‘Some people are benefiting from insecurity’

He suggested that some individuals could be benefiting from the prolonged crisis, noting that actionable intelligence often fails to trigger swift response.

“If they are not benefiting, why are we not ending this matter?” he asked. “We excel abroad, we perform excellently in peacekeeping, but here at home, we struggle.”

Mr Wase urged the House to revisit the federal directive withdrawing police personnel from certain VIPs, warning that criminals are increasingly targeting public officials.