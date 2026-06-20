Former Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has commended the conduct of Saturday’s governorship election in the state, describing the accreditation and voting process as seamless.

Mr Fayemi, who spoke with reporters after casting his vote at his Ward 11, Unit 9 Ogilolo, Isan-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of the state, praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its efficiency in the handling of the exercise.

“It was a smooth experience and everything went reasonably well. The accreditation process was fast and seamless, and I could see that it was the same for my wife.

“I want to commend the team working for INEC on this occasion. It’s not always that that things would be this smooth.

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“So, at least on the technical side, it would appear to have been a process that was seamless.

“In spite of the unfortunate incident that we experienced here last night, which had nothing to do with politics, the process has been well ordered,” Mr Fayemi said.

Also, a former lawmaker representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, Ayo Arise, expressed optimism that the ruling All Progressives Congress would emerge victorious in the election.

Speaking with reporters shortly after casting his vote in Oye-Ekiti, Arise described the election process as peaceful, smooth and efficient.

The former senator, however, noted that the turnout at his polling unit was lower than he had anticipated.

He explained that the departure of voters from voting centres immediately after voting might makes it difficult to accurately assess the level of their turnout.

“My observations were limited to the period I was present at the polling unit.

“The election was very peaceful, very smooth and quick too. But I am not too sure whether we had the kind of crowd we expected.

“At my polling unit, I have seen longer queues in previous elections. The turnout I witnessed was around average, not too poor, but certainly not exceptionally high,” he said.

(NAN)